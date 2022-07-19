(11:15 a.m. EDT) -- River cruise lines are monitoring the Rhine as a record-breaking heatwave continues to sweep across Europe and create "unusually low" water levels.

To date, all cruises are continuing to operate as normal -- in what is the first full sailing season following the COVID-19 pandemic -- but lines are making plans to alter itineraries if needed.

In the past, when low water has prevented the river cruise ships from sailing from place to place, the cruise lines transfer passengers to different ships along the way and continuing to operate shore excursions as normal.

The 820-mile Rhine, which flows through six countries, shares the top spot with the Danube as the most popular waterway for river cruising. The current issues are affecting the German stretch of the Rhine. Germany's Federal Institute of Hydrology (BfG), the scientific institution responsible for the country's waterways in federal ownership, warns that water levels are continuing to fall.

This week it was reported that the level at Kaub -- close to the landmark Loreley Rock in the UNESCO-listed Upper Middle Rhine Valley -- was down to just less than 28 inches from 30 inches last week.

"Drought and high temperatures are straining Middle Europe's water balance," BfG said in a statement. "In many cases water yields in rivers are rather unusually low for July. As a consequence, navigation is facing increasing obstacles. While fairway depths are reduced at some stretches, Germany's complete waterway network is still navigable. The upcoming week is expected to see further drops in water levels."

River Cruises Still Going Ahead, But Changes Could Come

CroisiEurope, the largest European-based river cruise operator, said all of its Rhine ships were operating and had not been impacted by the water levels, although the line would continue to watch the situation closely.

"Bigger ships with bigger drafts are affected more," said Michel Grimm, the line's international sales director. "CroisiEurope's ships have a small draft and ballast which means they are able to cope with lower water levels."

"The nature of rivers is that they ebb and flow with the seasons, and we will make adjustments as necessary with current low water levels caused by the staggering summer heat," said Ellen Bettridge, president and CEO of Uniworld.

"Our guests are always our first priority, and we continuously monitor water levels along all of our routes and proactively share updates to our impacted guests and travel partners when available. While we may have to make adjustments to our daily itineraries, guests can be assured that we will still be operating and providing the 5-star Uniworld experience that they know and expect."

A-ROSA River Cruises also said it had contingency plans in place should they be needed.

"It is not uncommon for water levels to fluctuate during the summer months. A-ROSA is monitoring the current developments on the Rhine closely and is in constant dialogue with the port authorities and respective water management offices," said Lucia Rowe, managing director UK & Ireland. "If the need arises, often only small adjustments to an itinerary are required to allow the cruise to continue."

In a statement the Scenic Group, which includes Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours and Emerald Cruises, said: "Due to the ongoing record high temperatures across Europe, some stretches of river in areas we sail are experiencing low water levels. As river conditions can change relatively quickly, and to ensure as little disruption as possible to our guests' experience, we are closely monitoring the situation and proactively planning to revise the routes of some cruises.

"Where possible, we will ensure the ports of call are not impacted by these changes, and our team are working hard to find the best possible solution for each individual cruise."

A spokesperson for Tauck said: "As always, we're closely monitoring water levels on the Rhine. Right now we're operating normally on the river. Until there's an actual closure it's impossible to say precisely which ships and departures will be impacted, what those impacts might be, and how we'll respond.