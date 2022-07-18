(9:45 a.m. EDT) -- Silver Endeavour has officially joined Silversea’s fleet, as the luxury cruise company confirmed the $275 million purchase of the expedition vessel, formerly known as Crystal Endeavor.

The ship is scheduled to replace Silver Explorer for the upcoming Antarctica season. Bookings for Silver Endeavour open immediately as passengers can book Antarctica voyages currently assigned to Silver Explorer, from November 28, 2022 to February 12, 2023.

A Silversea spokesperson confirmed to Cruise Critic that Silver Explorer will remain in the fleet until 2023 and will sail the non-Antarctica itineraries that are currently on schedule, including all current sailings scheduled before the 2022-23 Antarctica season.

The spokesperson also confirmed that Silver Endeavour will enter into dry dock to undergo small changes necessary to welcome the ship to Silversea’s fleet. While a specific timetable for the dry dock wasn’t shared, the goal is for the ship to be ready for a maiden Silversea sailing on November 28 in Antarctica.

Former Crystal Expedition Ship Has High Luxury Levels, Advanced Polar Abilities

Built in 2021 for Crystal Cruises by MV Werften shipyard, the 200-passenger ship suspended operations earlier this year after the collapse of Crystal Cruises and parent company Genting.

With PC6 polar class specifications, Silver Endeavouris designed for polar exploration. The shipcarries state-of-the-art amenities, with an industry-leading Zodiac-to-guest ratio; kayaks; and cutting-edge navigation and exploration technology, including a remote gimbal camera system, which can capture high-quality images from 5 km, among other amenities. The ship will maintain Silversea’s trademark level of luxury, with a crew-to-guest ratio of approximately 1:1.

"One of the most luxurious expedition ships afloat, Silver Endeavourwill accelerate our strategy of growth, enriching our offering to unprecedented levels and reaffirming our position as the leading ultra-luxury expedition cruise line," said Roberto Martinoli, President and CEO of Silversea Cruises. "With the ongoing support of Royal Caribbean Group, we are enhancing the cruise experience for our guests, unlocking the world’s most rewarding destinations in a way that only Silversea can."

Former Crystal Cruisers Will Have Deposits Honored on Silver Endeavour

Additionally, Royal Caribbean Group -- parent company of Silversea Cruises -- has confirmed that it will protect the deposits of passengers who were originally booked on Crystal Endeavor before Crystal Cruises announced cease of operations in January 2022. Said passengers can use their deposit to make a new booking on one of Royal Caribbean Group’s brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea.