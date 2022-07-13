  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
Carnival to Offer First-Ever Cruises From San Francisco in 2020
Carnival to Offer First-Ever Cruises From San Francisco in 2020
Hurricane Lorena in the Pacific Ocean Causes Cruise Ship Itinerary Changes
Hurricane Lorena in the Pacific Ocean Causes Cruise Ship Itinerary Changes
4 Carnival Panorama Cruise Deals from $71/Night Per Person
4 Carnival Panorama Cruise Deals from $71/Night Per Person
Carnival Cruise Line Sails From San Diego After 7-Year Hiatus
Carnival Cruise Line Sails From San Diego After 7-Year Hiatus
Majestic Princess to Cruise from Los Angeles in 2021-2022
Majestic Princess to Cruise from Los Angeles in 2021-2022
Princess Cruises to Base Ship in California For Mexico, West Coast Sailings In Summer 2021
Princess Cruises to Base Ship in California For Mexico, West Coast Sailings In Summer 2021
Navigator of the Seas Los Angeles Cruise Debut Moved Up to November 2021
Navigator of the Seas Los Angeles Cruise Debut Moved Up to November 2021
Princess Announces Fall Restart with Eight Cruise Ships in U.S.
Princess Announces Fall Restart with Eight Cruise Ships in U.S.
Cruises Restart on Two Coasts This Weekend, With Sailings from New Jersey and California
Cruises Restart on Two Coasts This Weekend, With Sailings from New Jersey and California
Cruise News Roundup: Celebrity Plans Mexican Rivera Return; Azamara Unveils New Itineraries; Disney Sails New Orleans Cruises in 2023
Cruise News Roundup: Celebrity Plans Mexican Rivera Return; Azamara Unveils New Itineraries; Disney Sails New Orleans Cruises in 2023
Princess to Offer Year-Round Sailings from Los Angeles in 2023 with New Summer Cruises
Ship Exterior on Emerald Princess

Princess to Offer Year-Round Sailings from Los Angeles in 2023 with New Summer Cruises

Princess to Offer Year-Round Sailings from Los Angeles in 2023 with New Summer Cruises
Ship Exterior on Emerald Princess

July 13, 2022

Jorge Oliver
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(3 p.m. EDT) – Princess Cruises will cruise next summer out of Los Angeles, ensuring that the cruise line will have a year-round presence from the Californian port.

The itineraries will debut between May and August 2023 with voyages ranging from five to 16 days to Mexico, Hawaii and the coast of California. The sailings are set to take place onboard the 3,080-passenger Emerald Princess.

Shorter itineraries on offer include the five-day West Coast Getaway featuring San Francisco and Ensenada, Mexico; and the five-day Cabo San Lucas Getaway, which features an overnight in Cabo San Lucas. These voyages are scheduled to depart on July 1 and May 27, respectively.

A couple of week-long itineraries have also been announced as part of Princess’ new summer season. The Mexican Riviera with La Paz voyage visits Baja California with stops in Cabo San Lucas, La Paz and Ensenada and is scheduled to depart on June 24 and June 29. The Classic California Coast itinerary, meanwhile, features an overnight in San Francisco with additional calls in San Diego and Ensenada, with departures scheduled for May 20, June 17 and July 22.

The Hawaiian Islands are set to be featured on a 16-day cruise with stops in Hilo, Honolulu, Lahaina in Maui, Nawiliwili in Kauai, and Ensenada. The Hawaii itinerary is scheduled to depart on May 4, June 1, July 6, and August 5.

To celebrate the introduction of these summer voyages, Princess will have a special launch-week offer with $1 deposits and $50 onboard credit per person.

West Coast Cruises on the Rise

Long Beach Cruise Ship Terminal

Princess’ latest move reflects an ongoing trend, where more cruise ships are sailing out of West Coast ports, due to increased demand. Californian ports like Los Angeles, Long Beach, San Diego and San Francisco attract local cruisers from the most populous state in the U.S. as well as from neighboring Arizona and Nevada. These ports are also serviced by easily accessible airports with robust national and international connections, further increasing their appeal to cruisers.

Among West Coast ports, Los Angeles (aka San Pedro) leads the way with more than 200 sailings in 2022, the highest number since 2008 and one that’s sure to increase next year with Emerald Princess’ newly announced summer 2023 itineraries.

Other than Princess, cruise lines that currently homeport out of Los Angeles include Norwegian, Celebrity and Royal Caribbean. Notably, the latter cruise line returned to Los Angeles after a 10-year hiatus, with Navigator of the Seas sailing to nearby Catalina Island and several ports along the Mexican Riviera. Other cruise lines offering itineraries with stops in Los Angeles include Silversea, Viking, Oceania and Regent Seven Seas.

The adjacent port of Long Beach also commands a strong cruise presence, with Carnival offering itineraries to the Mexican Riviera and Baja California on three different ships – Carnival Radiance, Carnival Miracle and Carnival Panorama. After undergoing a $200 million revamp, Radiance recently made Long Beach its homeport, from where it cruises regularly to Mexico.

Elsewhere, the Port of San Diego is home to ships from Holland America Line, Disney, Princess and Celebrity, while lines sailing from San Francisco include Princess, Carnival, Celebrity, Holland America and Norwegian.

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$1,149 - 10-Nt. Caribbean w/ Up to $1,700 to Spend, Up to $100 Visa GC, 70% off 2nd Guest, Free Drinks & More
3
$329 - 5-Nt Caribbean Balcony w/ Up to $1,500 to Spend, Up to $100 Visa GC, 40% off Fares, Free Upgrades & More
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.