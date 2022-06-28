(1:30 p.m. EDT) – Norwegian Cruise Line has informed passengers today that the remainder of Norwegian Sun’s Alaska voyage that originally departed on July 21 will be shortened after the ship hit a small iceberg three days ago. The cruise line also announced that the ship’s upcoming June 30th voyage has also been canceled.

The impact occurred on June 25, 2022 while transiting the Hubbard Glacier area in Alaska, the company confirmed in a statement. "Norwegian Sun was engulfed by dense fog, limiting visibility and resulting in the ship making contact with a growler."

A growler is type of iceberg that has less than 1 meter (3.3 feet) showing above the water and is less than 6.6 feet across total.

The ship then sailed to Juneau for further assessment, where it was decided that the current sailing would be shortened. Norwegian Sun was given clearance by the United States Coast Guard and other local maritime authorities to return to Seattle at reduced speed, where it’s expected to arrive on Thursday.

All guests currently onboard will disembark in Seattle as originally planned, according to the statement. The June 30th voyage has been cancelled so the ship can undergo necessary repairs. NCL didn’t share details about the extent of the damage caused by the impact nor where will the repairs take place.

The company also informed that affected passengers sailing on the June 21, 2022 voyage will receive a full refund of the voyage fare paid, with an additional future cruise credit valued at 100% of the original voyage fare paid. Meanwhile, passengers scheduled to sail on the June 30 voyage will also receive a full refund of the voyage fare paid, a future cruise credit valued at 50% of the original voyage fare paid, as well as up to $300 per person for any airline cancelation or change fees.

Cruise Critic Members Report Live From the Iceberg Incident

The above information was also communicated on a letter signed by Norwegian Sun Captain Johan Stofling that was shared on Cruise Critic’s message boards. The letter further explained that any shore excursions purchased through Norwegian Cruise Line for the missed ports of call will be canceled, and a refund will automatically be posted to the passengers’ onboard accounts.

The impact was also reported on Cruise Critic’s boards. “We hit something on the Sun. Entering Hubbard glacier yesterday in heavy fog, I think we hit an iceberg. Woke up this morning entering Icy Strait at a snail's pace. Should be in Skagway now. Just creeping along towards Juneau. Ship to arrive around 5pm to send divers to look at damage,” wrote poster jskinsd.

While growler icebergs are typically described around the size of a piano or a truck, "It was bigger than a truck. I saw it," jskinsd said in the thread.