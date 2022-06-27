(12:30 p.m. EDT) – Carnival Cruise Line has announced today that celebrity chef, restaurateur and partner Guy Fieri’s latest creation, the Funderstruck Nacho Burger, is available to passengers across the fleet.

The burger will be available for a limited time only at Guy’s Burger Joints. The Funderstruck Nacho Burger consists of a brioche bun, Fieri’s signature 80/20 patty, donkey sauce and cheese. The ‘Nacho’ part is comprised of nacho seasoning, borracho beans, crispy corn tortilla chips, fried jalapenos and pico de gallo.

Additionally, the Food Network star has also launched the Fully Loaded Fundertots – tater tots topped with borracho beans, cheese sauce, pulled pork, Bourbon brown sugar barbecue sauce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, slices of jalapenos, and pickled red onions.