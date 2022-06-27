(12:30 p.m. EDT) – Carnival Cruise Line has announced today that celebrity chef, restaurateur and partner Guy Fieri’s latest creation, the Funderstruck Nacho Burger, is available to passengers across the fleet.
The burger will be available for a limited time only at Guy’s Burger Joints. The Funderstruck Nacho Burger consists of a brioche bun, Fieri’s signature 80/20 patty, donkey sauce and cheese. The ‘Nacho’ part is comprised of nacho seasoning, borracho beans, crispy corn tortilla chips, fried jalapenos and pico de gallo.
Additionally, the Food Network star has also launched the Fully Loaded Fundertots – tater tots topped with borracho beans, cheese sauce, pulled pork, Bourbon brown sugar barbecue sauce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, slices of jalapenos, and pickled red onions.
The indulgent side dish is available starting today for a limited time only at Guy’s Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse Brewhouse, onboard Carnival Horizon, Carnival Panorama and Carnival Mari Gras.
Fieri has partnered with Carnival Cruise Line since 2011 to sell his signature burgers fleet wide in the two aforementioned restaurants. Popular menu items at Guy’s Burger Joint include the basic cheeseburger Plain Jane; The Ringer, a cheeseburger with an onion ring; The Straight Up, which includes special sauce, lettuce and tomato; and The Pig Patty, featuring a second patty made entirely of bacon.