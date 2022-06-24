Cruise Deals – Summer 2022 No Fly Cruises From The UK

As flying right now continues to be anything but plain sailing, consider a no-fly cruise from the UK to enjoy a getaway this summer.

With flight cancellations, airport delays and lost luggage impacting holidaymakers across the UK and beyond, we've gathered together some of the best last minute cruise deals from Southampton, Dover, Liverpool, Portsmouth and London Tilbury on P&O Cruises, Ambassador Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, MSC Cruises, Princess Cruises and Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, among others.

Forget fly cruises, here are some of the best cruises on ships including P&O Cruises' Iona, Emerald Princess, Ambience and Anthem of the Seas.

And if you can't find what you are looking for here, then check out our Deals page, which has an even wider selection.

Cruises from Southampton Include Mini-Cruises and to the Arctic

Ship: MSC Virtuosa

Itinerary: This 14-night departs Southampton for Cadiz, Malaga, Alicante, Palma De Mallorca, Spain; Villefranche (Nice), France; Barcelona, Spain and Lisbon, Portugal, before returning to Southampton.

Dates: Various dates through summer 2022

Deal/fare: From £439pp, based on two sharing an Inside cabin

Ship: Enchanted Princess

Itinerary: This three-night mini-cruise is a perfect introduction to cruising from Southampton, calling at Rotterdam, Holland, and Guernsey, Channel Islands, before returning to Southampton.

Dates: August 12 - 16, 2022

Deal/fare: From £439pp, based on two sharing an Inside cabin

Ship: Spirit of Adventure

Itinerary: Join Saga Cruises’ Spirit of Adventure on an 18-night journey of a lifetime to the Arctic Circle, with calls to Alesund, Harstad, Tromso, Longyearbyen, Spitzbergen,Honningsvag and Leknes. This return Southampton sailing also features relaxing sea days and scenic cruising in the Svalbard Archipelago.

Dates: July 19 - 6 August, 2022

Deal/fare: All-inclusive from £4,742pp based on two sharing with savings of up to 20 percent available

Ship: Iona

Itinerary: This seven-night cruise departs Southampton on P&O Cruises' newest ship, Iona, for a scenic voyage to the Norwegian fjords, calling at Stavanger, Olden, scenic-cruising in Innvikfjorden and Nordfjord, Hellesylt and Geirangerfjord, followed by more scenic-cruising in Sunnylvsfjorden and Storfjorden before ending in Southampton.

Dates: July 30 - 6 August, 2022

Deal/fare: Inside cabins from £679pp.

Ship: Anthem of the Seas

Itinerary: Sail on a nine-night Spain & Portugal cruise on board Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas from Southampton. The popular Oasis-class ship will call at Bilbao, La Coruna and Vigo, Spain; Lisbon, Portugal and Seville (Cadiz), Spain before returning to Southampton.

Dates: August 5 - 14, 2022

Deal/fare: £1,172pp based on a family interior cabin (2 adults and 2 children). Other room types include Ocean View, Balcony and Royal Suites.

Ship: Ventura

Itinerary: Sail from Southampton on a 10-night break to Western Europe onboard P&O Cruises’ Ventura and visit ports such as Santander and Vigo, Spain; Lisbon and Porto, Portugal and St Peter Port, Guernsey, UK, interwoven with relaxing sea days.

Dates: August 10 - 20, 2022

Deal/fare: £849 pp based on an Inside cabin

Cruises from Dover Visit Scotland, Norway and Denmark

Ship: Carnival Pride

Itinerary: This eight-night return Dover no-fly cruise will whisk passengers around the British Isles on Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Pride. Passengers will visit Edinburgh, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Isle of Lewis, all in Scotland; Belfast, Northern Ireland; Holyhead, Wales and Dublin, Ireland, before returning to Dover.

Dates: August 12 - 21, 2022

Deal/fare: $839 pp, based on two sharing, excluding taxes, fees and port fees are an additional $353.00 per person.

Ship: Bolette

Itinerary: Departing from Dover, this scenic eight-night British Isles cruises with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines takes in remote and characterful Scottish ports of Invergordon; Lerwick, Shetland Isles; Kirkwall and Portree, Isle of Skye, before returning Dover.

Dates: August 18 - 27, 2022

Deal/fare: From £999, plus £100pp free onboard credit or £200pp when booking a suite.

Ship: Spirit of Discovery

Itinerary: You sail to the Norwegian fjords with Saga Cruises’ Spirit of Discovery on an over-fifties seven-night adventure. Enjoy a sea day sandwiched between visits to Stavanger, Haugesund, Flam and Bergen in Norway, before the glistening White Cliffs of Dover come back into view on your return to the UK.

Dates: August 31 - September 6, 2022

Deal/fare: All-inclusive from £1,854pp based on two sharing with savings of up to 15 percent available

Ship: Seabourn Ovation

Itinerary: Luxury line Seabourn is sailing an action-packed itinerary to Northern Europe on a 14-night voyage from Dover. Visit Antwerp, Belgium; Farsund and Oslo, Norway; Goteborg, Sweden; Aarhus and Copenhagen, Denmark; Wismar and the Kiel Canal, Germany; Amsterdam, Holland; Zeebrugge (Bruges), Belgium, and Cherbourg, France.

Dates: September 3 - 17, 2022

Deal/fare: £5,499pp

Cruises from Liverpool on Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Ship: Borealis

Itinerary: Join Fred. Olsen’s Borealis on a seven-night voyage to the islands of Scotland. Following a call in Belfast, Northern Ireland, the itinerary takes in Portree, Isle of Skye; Lerwick, Shetland Isles; Invergordon and Rothesay, Isle of Bute before returning to Liverpool.

Dates: July 19 - 26, 2022

Deal/fare: From £1,049pp. Solo traveller deals available. £100pp free onboard spend or £200pp when booking a suite.

Ship: Borealis

Itinerary: This bucket list-worthy cruise on Borealis departs Liverpool for three sea days, followed by an overnight stay in Reykjavik, Iceland, and calls to Akureyri and Seydisfjordur, also in Iceland, before visiting Klaksvik and Thorshavn in the Faroe Islands.

Dates: September 5 - 16, 2022

Deal/fare: From £1,599pp, plus £150pp free onboard credit or £300pp when booking a suite.

Cruises from London Tilbury on Ambassador Cruise Line

Ship: Ambience

Itinerary: This extraordinary 34-night voyage on Ambassador Cruise Line’s Ambience crosses the Atlantic to make several calls in Canada following calls to the Faroe Islands and Greenland. Calls include Thorshavn, Faroe Islands, Narsarsuaq and Qaqortoq, Greenland; St Johns, Newfoundland; Halifax, Nova Scotia; Sydney, Nova Scotia; Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; Montreal, Quebec (30 Sep 0800-1800) and Quebec City, Quebec, Canada.

Dates: September 12 - October 15, 2022

Deal/fare: £1,999pp, including a late saver discount of £1,110.

Cruises from Portsmouth to the Baltic Sea

Ship: Sirena

Itinerary: Depart Portsmouth on Oceana Cruises’ Sirena for a 14-day Baltic Sea voyage. This upmarket ship will sail to Zeebrugge (Bruges), Belgium; the Kiel Canal and Travemunde, Germany; Tallinn, Estonia; Helsinki, Finland; Stockholm and Visby, Sweden, and Copenhagen, Denmark.

Dates: September 17 - 1 October, 2022