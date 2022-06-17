Virgin Voyages Makes TV Debut in 'The Cruise'

(4:17 p.m. BST) -- Virgin Voyages is the latest cruise line to be featured in Channel 5's behind the scenes reality show "The Cruise", starting this Sunday, June 19, at 9 p.m.

The 20-part series promises to provide an "unfiltered, energetic" glimpse into life onboard the adult-only cruise line launched in 2021 by Virgin Group founder Richard Branson and where passengers are known as sailors.

Narrated by Sheridan Smith, "The Cruise" was been filmed across the line's two 2,700-passenger ships Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady as the vessels sailed to destinations including Bimini, Ibiza, Marseilles and Cannes. Along the way viewers will get to know officers and crew members such as Captain Giovanni Schiaffino and Selma, one of the line's RockStar agents whose role includes making sailors "feel like" Richard Branson.

Shane Riley, the vice president of international sales said: "We're so excited to give our U.K. fans a peek into life below deck. It's rare to see the inner-workings of a cruise ship or to follow the crew beyond sailors' time onboard. That's what makes this series so unique and fun to watch. The U.K. was the birthplace of the Virgin brand and has played such an integral role for Virgin Voyages. We've had tremendous positive feedback from our sailors in the U.K., and can't wait to show audiences what truly goes into delivering an epic experience at sea."