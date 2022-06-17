  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
Virgin Voyages Reveals Suite Design for First Cruise Ship
Virgin Voyages Reveals Suite Design for First Cruise Ship
Virgin Voyages Releases Video of New Cruise Ship Scarlet Lady After Successful Sea Trials
Virgin Voyages Releases Video of New Cruise Ship Scarlet Lady After Successful Sea Trials
Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady Cruise Ship Arrives in Dover
Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady Cruise Ship Arrives in Dover
Virgin Voyages Latest Cruise Line to Start Sailing Round-Britain This Summer
Virgin Voyages Latest Cruise Line to Start Sailing Round-Britain This Summer
Virgin Voyages Cruise News: Scarlet Lady to Set Sail on Maiden Voyage Today
Virgin Voyages Cruise News: Scarlet Lady to Set Sail on Maiden Voyage Today
Virgin Voyages is Coming to Miami: Why We Can't Wait to Sail on This New Cruise Line
Virgin Voyages is Coming to Miami: Why We Can't Wait to Sail on This New Cruise Line
Virgin Voyage News: Scarlet Lady Sets Out On U.S. "MerMaiden" Cruise
Virgin Voyage News: Scarlet Lady Sets Out On U.S. "MerMaiden" Cruise
JLo Joins Virgin Voyages As Investor and Advisor in Modernized Godmother Role
JLo Joins Virgin Voyages As Investor and Advisor in Modernized Godmother Role
Virgin Voyages Valiant Lady Cruise Ship Sets Sail on its "MerMaiden" European Cruise with Sir Richard Branson Onboard
Virgin Voyages Valiant Lady Cruise Ship Sets Sail on its "MerMaiden" European Cruise with Sir Richard Branson Onboard
Virgin Voyages Australia-Based Ship Resilient Lady Will Have "Tweaks" to Cater to the Australia Market
Virgin Voyages Australia-Based Ship Resilient Lady Will Have "Tweaks" to Cater to the Australia Market
Virgin Voyages Makes TV Debut in 'The Cruise'
Virgin Voyages Second Cruise Ship Valiant Lady Arrives in Portsmouth Ahead of UK Tour (Photo by Andrew McAlpine)

Virgin Voyages Makes TV Debut in 'The Cruise'

Virgin Voyages Makes TV Debut in 'The Cruise'
Virgin Voyages Second Cruise Ship Valiant Lady Arrives in Portsmouth Ahead of UK Tour (Photo by Andrew McAlpine)

June 17, 2022

Jeannine Williamson
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(4:17 p.m. BST) -- Virgin Voyages is the latest cruise line to be featured in Channel 5's behind the scenes reality show "The Cruise", starting this Sunday, June 19, at 9 p.m.

The 20-part series promises to provide an "unfiltered, energetic" glimpse into life onboard the adult-only cruise line launched in 2021 by Virgin Group founder Richard Branson and where passengers are known as sailors.

Narrated by Sheridan Smith, "The Cruise" was been filmed across the line's two 2,700-passenger ships Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady as the vessels sailed to destinations including Bimini, Ibiza, Marseilles and Cannes. Along the way viewers will get to know officers and crew members such as Captain Giovanni Schiaffino and Selma, one of the line's RockStar agents whose role includes making sailors "feel like" Richard Branson.

Shane Riley, the vice president of international sales said: "We're so excited to give our U.K. fans a peek into life below deck. It's rare to see the inner-workings of a cruise ship or to follow the crew beyond sailors' time onboard. That's what makes this series so unique and fun to watch. The U.K. was the birthplace of the Virgin brand and has played such an integral role for Virgin Voyages. We've had tremendous positive feedback from our sailors in the U.K., and can't wait to show audiences what truly goes into delivering an epic experience at sea."

Both ships showcase features including Mega RockStar suites with guitars to play and an outdoor table to dance on, tattoo parlours and cabin balconies with hammocks.

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$248 - 7-Nt. Mediterranean – Up to $200 to Spend & Kids Sail Free
3
$749 - 7-Nt. Alaska Balcony w/ Up to $2,250 Back, Up to $200 to Spend, 35% off, Free Air for 2nd Guests, Free Drinks & More
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.