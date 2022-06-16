(12:10 p.m. EDT) – After a nearly three-year absence, Carnival Cruise Line today restarted homeport operations in New York City with the arrival of Carnival Magic.

The 3,690-passenger Carnival Magic. marks Carnival's first sailing from the Manhattan Cruise Terminal since 2019. The ship will set out on its first voyage, a four-night itinerary to Bermuda, before embarking on a series of four- to nine-night cruises to Canada, Bermuda and the Caribbean through late September.

Caribbean calls aboard Carnival Magic from New York City include Grand Turk, the Bahamas, San Juan, St. Thomas, St. Maarten and more.

On May 2, 2022, Carnival’s full 23-ship fleet returned to service when Carnival Splendor set sail from Seattle.

The return of Carnival to Manhattan is another step in the healthy recovery of the cruise industry, with so-called "drive-to" homeports that serve large metropolitan areas becoming a vital piece of the cruise restart following the global health pandemic, allowing passengers to drive, rather than fly, to ports of embarkation.