Norwegian to Sail New Canary Island Cruises aboard Norwegian Sun Cruise Ship

(Updated 9:15 a.m. EDT) – Norwegian Cruise Line has announced its return to the Canary Islands for the first time since 2017, at the same time introducing year-round European cruise offerings in 2022.

The Canaries return will take place onboard Norwegian Sun starting from November 21, 2022, after the ship completes a 21-day Transatlantic crossing from Miami to Lisbon (also available as a 18-day crossing from New York). Itineraries during the six-month season will range from 10 to 14 days from various embarkation ports, including Lisbon; Malaga, Spain; and Santa Cruz de Tenerife, in the Canary Islands.

The inaugural season is also set to include various maiden calls for Norwegian Cruise Line, including Puerto del Rosario and San Sebastian de la Gomera, on the islands of Fuerteventura and La Gomera, respectively; Ceuta, Spain; Agadir, Morocco; and Horta in Portugal’s Azores Islands.

"The Canaries have always been a draw for travelers from all over the globe and more so now when seeking some much-needed winter sun", said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. "Norwegian Sun’s new itineraries provide for a unique combination of the Canary Islands with ports in Portugal, mainland Spain as well as Morocco, offering our guests an all-year Europe season with nine ships to make the most of their travel this year."

Norwegian also revealed that the new Canary Islands itineraries will be port-intensive, featuring no more than two days at sea and an average of 12 hours in port. Late night stays in Lisbon, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Las Palmas in the island of Gran Canaria, and Morocco’s Casablanca will also be featured. Select sailings will also include overnight calls in the aforementioned Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Funchal, Madeira.