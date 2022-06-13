  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
Itineraries Revealed, Bookings Open for Carnival's New Mardi Gras Cruise Ship
Itineraries Revealed, Bookings Open for Carnival's New Mardi Gras Cruise Ship
Hurricane Jerry Forces Cruise Ship Itinerary Changes, Downgraded Storm Still Threatens Bermuda
Hurricane Jerry Forces Cruise Ship Itinerary Changes, Downgraded Storm Still Threatens Bermuda
Carnival to Homeport Fourth Cruise Ship in Galveston in 2021
Carnival to Homeport Fourth Cruise Ship in Galveston in 2021
Carnival Swaps Cruise Ships; Issues New Launch Date for Mardi Gras
Carnival Swaps Cruise Ships; Issues New Launch Date for Mardi Gras
What Happens to Cruise Ships During the Pandemic's Hurricane Season?
What Happens to Cruise Ships During the Pandemic's Hurricane Season?
Concern for Empress, Majesty of the Seas Cruise Ships Grows; Royal Says It's Not Selling
Concern for Empress, Majesty of the Seas Cruise Ships Grows; Royal Says It's Not Selling
More Ship Sightings: Updates on Cruise Ships Worldwide
More Ship Sightings: Updates on Cruise Ships Worldwide
U.S. Ports, Cruise Lines Step Up Crew COVID-19 Vaccines
U.S. Ports, Cruise Lines Step Up Crew COVID-19 Vaccines
Carnival, Norwegian Restart Cruises from More U.S. Homeports
Carnival, Norwegian Restart Cruises from More U.S. Homeports
Carnival Cancels Sailings, Redeploys Ships in Wake of Carnival Freedom Fire
Carnival Cancels Sailings, Redeploys Ships in Wake of Carnival Freedom Fire
Carnival Freedom Cruise Ship Returns to Service Following Funnel Fire
Exterior on Carnival Freedom

Carnival Freedom Cruise Ship Returns to Service Following Funnel Fire

Carnival Freedom Cruise Ship Returns to Service Following Funnel Fire
Exterior on Carnival Freedom

June 13, 2022

Jorge Oliver
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(12:48 p.m. EDT) – Sporting a forced makeover, Carnival Freedom is back on the seas after a funnel fire forced the cancellation of three voyages and a subsequent stint drydock little over two weeks ago.

Carnival Freedom returned to revenue operations on Saturday from Port Canaveral, where it embarked on a 5-day cruise to Nassau, Princess Cays and Grand Turk.

The ship spent the last two weeks undergoing technical repairs in Freeport’s Grand Bahama Shipyard. The ship's signature ‘whale tail’ funnel has been trimmed down to just a single stack in Carnival's branded colors, but will be added back when Carnival Freedom undergoes her next scheduled drydock.

Passengers commenting on Cruise Critic’s message boards reported seeing the vessel in Port Canaveral on Saturday.

“Just drove past Port Canaveral and saw a really strange sight," writes jordainare. "The Carnival Freedom is back in port. At least most of it. The whale tail is missing! I guess they didn't have a spare one lying around,” wrote jordainare.

“She looks rather odd but glad to see her back,” writes Pyrate13.

The fire, which was limited to the ship’s funnel, broke out on May 27. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. No passengers or crew were injured during the blaze, which broke out when the ship was alongside in Grand Turk.

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$500 - 5Nt Mexico Balcony: Exclusive up to $2250 back, 35% off, free drinks & more
3
$829 - 7Nt Alaska: Exclusive up to $2250 back + 50% off, drinks, shore exs & more
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.