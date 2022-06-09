Seabourn Reschedules Inaugural Sailing of Seabourn Venture

(1:15 p.m. EDT) – Luxury line Seabourn has notified booked passengers that the inaugural sailing of its newest cruise ship, Seabourn Venture, has been postponed.

The 12-day "Northern Isles and the Viking Homeland" voyage was originally scheduled to sail from London Tilbury to Tromso, Norway on July 15, 2022. Instead, Seabourn Venture will now embark on its maiden voyage July 27, an 11-night journey from Tromso to Oslo.

The cruise line informed passengers that additional time was needed to carry out necessary inspections and final approvals before the ship could enter service.

Since announcing the construction of the expedition vessel in 2018, delivery has been delayed four times due to the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Seabourn Venture was initially set for delivery in July 2021.

Seabourn Venture is the company's first purpose-built expedition ship. The newbuild will carry 265 passengers and 120 crew, including a 27-person expedition team. Seabourn Venture represents an entirely new class of ship for Seabourn, with a sister ship – Seabourn Pursuit – scheduled to debut in 2023.

Seabourn is not the only cruise line to have to reschedule the planned debut of a new vessel. Virgin Voyages' recently pushed back the debut of its new Resilient Lady to the spring of 2023, while cruise industry newcomer Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection delayed the debut of its first vessel into August.