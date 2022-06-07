  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Silversea To Feature Eight Restaurants Onboard Silver Nova Cruise Ship
A rendering of Silversea's Silver Nova (Illustration: Silversea)

Silversea To Feature Eight Restaurants Onboard Silver Nova Cruise Ship

Silversea To Feature Eight Restaurants Onboard Silver Nova Cruise Ship
A rendering of Silversea's Silver Nova (Illustration: Silversea)

June 07, 2022

Jorge Oliver
Contributor
(12:30 p.m. EDT) -- Silversea has revealed more new details about its new class of ship Silver Nova, which will include eight new restaurants.

A new venue, The Marquee, on Deck 10, will be a first for Silversea. Envisioned as an alfresco dining venue with capacity for up to 220 passengers, The Marquee will be comprised of two of Silversea's signature venues: The Grill, which is present across Silversea's fleet, and the pool deck pizzeria, Spaccanapoli, found on the line's newest vessels.

Other dining venues on Silver Nova include the Japanese-inspired Kaiseki on Deck 4, the jazz club Silver Note, and Silversea's signature premium restaurant, La Dame.

The Marquee aboard Silver Nova (Rendering: Silversea)

Atlantide, Silversea's traditional dining venue, will become the most spacious of Silver Nova’s restaurants with seating for 270 passengers. The venue will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner from its location on Deck 3.

Silversea's popular Italian dining venue La Terrazza will have the highest seating capacity onboard the ship, with both indoor and outdoor spaces on Deck 4. La Terrazza will hold up to 340 passengers in an elegant setting.

S.A.L.T., Silversea’s new "Sea And Land Taste" culinary program, will also be present onboard Silver Nova and will consist of three dedicated venues -- S.A.L.T. Kitchen, S.A.L.T. Bar and S.A.L.T Lab. The program debuted in 2021 on Silver Moon and is also present in the cruise line’s recently-launched vessel, Silver Dawn.

Silver Note aboard Silver Nova (Rendering: Silversea)

"Characteristic of Silver Nova, which will push boundaries in cruising, the dining experience aboard our newest ship will represent the latest iteration of Silversea’s unique take on luxury," said Barbara Muckermann, chief commercial officer with Silversea.

"Food and drink has long been core to the cruise experience for our guests; with Silver Nova, we are enriching Silversea’s trademark dining experiences."

Silver Nova is scheduled to launch in summer of 2023 as the 11th vessel in Silversea's fleet, and the first of the line’s brand new Nova-class vessels.

