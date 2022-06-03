  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Carnival Introduces Menu Mate Program to Guide Guests With Food Allergies
Menu Mate food allergy software on Carnival (Photo/Carnival Cruise Line)

Carnival Introduces Menu Mate Program to Guide Guests With Food Allergies

Carnival Introduces Menu Mate Program to Guide Guests With Food Allergies
Menu Mate food allergy software on Carnival (Photo/Carnival Cruise Line)

June 03, 2022

Jorge Oliver
Contributor
(10:55 a.m. EDT) – To help accommodate guests with special diets and food allergies, Carnival Cruise Line is introducing the Menu Mate food ingredient program across its fleet.

Operated on touch-screen tablets at food venues throughout the fleet, Menu Mate is powered by CertiStar software and is billed as the first of its kind among major cruise lines, according to Carnival.

“Making sure everyone is included in the fun and has the best experience possible is extremely important to us,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We are always looking for new ways to help our crew enhance our guests’ experiences, and that’s exactly what this new program is doing on our ships for those with food allergies.”

Menu Mate food allergy software on Carnival (Photo/Carnival Cruise Line)

Menu Mate can work in two ways: Staff asks guests about their food allergies and enter any restrictions into the program. The software then sorts through all available options and displays allergen-friendly items, selections that can be modified to exclude allergens and options that should be avoided.

Alternatively, guests will also have the choice to enter in their own allergy and dietary information directly into the tablet and then order the options that best suit their needs. Guests will also be able to find a Menu Mate tablet on display near the Lido buffet stations so they may research allergen-friendly options on their own.

The program eliminates the need for guests to inform Carnival of any food allergies prior to their cruise. It also simplifies the back-and-forth process of conferring between guests, wait staff and chefs over the ingredients of menu items and potential substitutions.

Read more on how to cruise gluten free and the best cruises for vegans and vegetarians.

