Carnival Cancels Sailings, Redeploys Ships in Wake of Carnival Freedom Fire

(Updated 4:36 p.m. EDT) -- Carnival Cruise Line has canceled voyages and redeployed one of its ships temporarily following a fire that broke out in the funnel of Carnival Freedom on Thursday while the vessel was alongside in Grand Turk.

The fire -- which was limited to the ship's funnel -- resulted in damage that will necessitate time in drydock to repair. All 2,504 passengers and 972 crew are safe and accounted for.

In order to repatriate passengers aboard Carnival Freedom, Carnival has canceled the May 27 voyage of sister-ship Carnival Conquest. The ship, which arrived back in PortMiami this morning as scheduled, will now sail directly for Grand Turk, arriving May 28. Carnival Freedom passengers will then board Carnival Conquest and return to Port Canaveral -- where Carnival Freedom sailed from, arriving Monday May 30.

Accordingly, Carnival Conquest's next departure, scheduled for May 30 from Miami, has been shortened by one day. Passengers will now embark May 31 in Miami.

Affected passengers on Carnival Freedom's current sailing will have all beverage and internet packages extended to Carnival Conquest, and will have a $100 onboard credit and 50% future cruise credit for another sailing as compensation.

Once all passengers have been taken off Carnival Freedom, the vessel will sail to drydock in Grand Bahama. The ship's May 28, 2022, voyage has been cancelled, but it is currently not known how long repairs to the ship will take. Carnival Freedom passengers posting on Cruise Critic's message boards also report the following voyages, set to depart on June 2 and June 6, have been canceled. Those passengers are being offered 100% future cruise credits equal to the value paid.

Carnival has said an assessment team from Miami will be on-site to determine the extent of damage to Carnival Freedom. Images posted to social media show much of the funnel's starboard "wing" has completely burned away.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.