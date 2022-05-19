  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Virgin Voyages Australia-Based Ship Resilient Lady Will Have "Tweaks" to Cater to the Australia Market

Virgin Voyages Australia-Based Ship Resilient Lady Will Have "Tweaks" to Cater to the Australia Market
May 19, 2022

Adam Coulter
U.K. Managing Editor
(6:55 p.m. AEST) -- Virgin Voyages will introduce new entertainment onboard its Australia-deployed ship when it heads Down Under next year.

The line's third ship, Resilient Lady, which will be based in Melbourne from October 2023, will have some "tweaks" for the Aussie market, according to Nathan Rosenberg, Virgin Voyages chief marketing officer.

Speaking onboard the MerMaiden Mediterranean cruise of the line's second ship, Valiant Lady, Rosenberg told Cruise Critic:

"The core of the design remains relatively similar but there are some lovely nuances to the products that Nirmal [Saverimuttu, chief experience officer] is working on. There'll be some, new entertainment options, basically, which will be Aussie-focused.

He added that "Australians love their dining, they love their coffee," but did not go into further details as to whether either of these might also be tweaked.

Australia Web Traffic Now Second-Highest Following Itineraries Launch

Sir Richard Branson on Virgin Voyages Valiant Lady (Photo: Adam Coulter)

Virgin launched the ship's itineraries in Australia just two weeks ago and the region now accounts for the second highest amount of web traffic worldwide, after the U.S., Rosenberg said.

Virgin Voyages founder Sir Richard Branson was also on the MerMaiden cruise:

"Virgin Voyages can work as a business with one ship based in Australia, one ship based in the Med., one in the Caribbean and maybe one based in Scandinavia," Branson said.

For the Australia launch, which will be in October 2023, Rosenberg said the line always liked to give a destination a taste of what's on offer:

"There will be some fun stuff planned in both Sydney and Melbourne and I've just got to convince Richard to come down with us.

"You can expect some exciting partnerships with Virgin Australia," he added.

Virgin Voyages and Australia: "A Natural Fit"

"Virgin Australia is there, it's the second-largest airline in the country," he explained.

"There's a gym chain called Virgin Active and financial services with Virgin money so it feels like natural territory for Virgin to be in."

