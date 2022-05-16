  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Carnival Cruise Line Brings Back Weddings at Sea This September

May 16, 2022

Aaron Saunders
News and Features Editor
(11:55 a.m. EDT) -- Carnival Cruise Line announced Monday it would resume its weddings at sea program across its entire fleet this September, with reservations for shipboard weddings and vow renewals open for sailings from September 2022 onward.

The popular program had been suspended since the start of the global health pandemic over two years ago. The last time Carnival offered the program was in March 20202.

"For decades, Carnival has been the leading wedding operator in the cruise industry, so we are very excited to restart our wedding program for our guests who have been longing to celebrate their nuptials on board our ships," said Jeremy Schiller, vice president of operations for Carnival Cruise Line. “Creating special memories for our guests is what we do, it’s who we are, and the time to help them live out the weddings of their dreams is back!"

Carnival's shipboard wedding programs offer the ability to tie the knot at sea or on embarkation day, allowing guests who are not sailing with the vessel to come onboard as well, or elect to join in a full Carnival cruise. Carnival also offers the ability to tie the knot in select ports of call.

Wedding packages are customizable and include the services of a wedding planner, along with music, décor, photography options, cocktail receptions, and more. Packages can be scaled from small, intimate ceremonies to larger gatherings with families and friends.

Carnival's wedding program is limited to vessels sailing from U.S. ports at this time.

Carnival is not the only line to offer onboard weddings. Numerous other lines, including Holland America Line, Princess, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line have all offered onboard nuptial and vow renewal packages in the past. Look to those to all hopefully restart soon as well

Reservations for wedding and vow renewal packages aboard Carnival's entire fleet of Fun Ships -- including the forthcoming Carnival Celebration -- are now available for booking for sailings departing on or after September 2022.

