(1:15 EDT) -- Celebrity Cruises announced today that 19-time World Champion and seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles will be the godmother of the cruise line's newest ship, Celebrity Beyond.

Biles, who is already tied as the most decorated gymnast of all time, will christen the Edge-class ship at the official naming ceremony in Fort Lauderdale on November 4, 2022.

The 25-year-old gymnast joins Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai and Reshma Saujani, founder of Girls Who Code and the Marshall Plan for Moms, who were selected as godmothers of Beyond's sister ships, Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Apex, respectively.

"I am honored to join such a distinguished group of game-changing women and appreciate the important message this designation holds in recognizing our accomplishments, and hopefully inspiring the next generation of women," said Biles, who admitted to having many great memories of cruising with her parents while growing up.

Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises, added that Biles' accomplishments inside and outside of the gym fits perfectly with the cruise line's goal of selecting transformational and courageous Godmothers who are breaking barriers and championing change in their respective fields.

"While I’ve marveled at her abilities and historic accomplishments as a gymnast, it’s Simone’s courage to speak out and her ability to help others be better in sport and in life that has impressed me the most,” said Lutoff-Perlo. "She has risen to the occasion and overcome challenges time and time again. She is an inspiration.”