  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
Celebrity Cruises and Godmother Malala Yousafzai Names Celebrity Edge
Celebrity Cruises and Godmother Malala Yousafzai Names Celebrity Edge
Princess Cruises Celebrates Three Shipyard Milestones for New Medallion-Class Ships
Princess Cruises Celebrates Three Shipyard Milestones for New Medallion-Class Ships
Celebrity Cruises Names Galapagos-Based Celebrity Flora
Celebrity Cruises Names Galapagos-Based Celebrity Flora
Celebrity Cruises All-Female Bridge Crew and Officer Team to Cruise on International Women's Day
Celebrity Cruises All-Female Bridge Crew and Officer Team to Cruise on International Women's Day
Celebrity Cruises Names CEO and Best-Selling Author Reshma Saujani as Godmother of Celebrity Apex Cruise Ship
Celebrity Cruises Names CEO and Best-Selling Author Reshma Saujani as Godmother of Celebrity Apex Cruise Ship
Celebrity Cruises Postpones Naming of Celebrity Apex, Ceremony to Take Place in Florida Later in the Year
Celebrity Cruises Postpones Naming of Celebrity Apex, Ceremony to Take Place in Florida Later in the Year
Celebrity Cruises Takes Virtual Delivery of New Ship Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Cruises Takes Virtual Delivery of New Ship Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Edge Sets Sail From Fort Lauderdale, Marking Cruise Industry Return In U.S.
Celebrity Edge Sets Sail From Fort Lauderdale, Marking Cruise Industry Return In U.S.
Celebrity Apex Christened in Fort Lauderdale; Ship Making Caribbean Sailings
Celebrity Apex Christened in Fort Lauderdale; Ship Making Caribbean Sailings
Celebrity Cruises Takes Delivery of New Ship Celebrity Beyond at Saint Nazaire Shipyard in France
Celebrity Cruises Takes Delivery of New Ship Celebrity Beyond at Saint Nazaire Shipyard in France
World-Champion Gymnast Simone Biles Chosen as Godmother of New Cruise Ship Celebrity Beyond
World champion gymnast Simone Biles will be Celebrity Beyond's godmother (Photo/Celebrity Cruises)

World-Champion Gymnast Simone Biles Chosen as Godmother of New Cruise Ship Celebrity Beyond

World-Champion Gymnast Simone Biles Chosen as Godmother of New Cruise Ship Celebrity Beyond
World champion gymnast Simone Biles will be Celebrity Beyond's godmother (Photo/Celebrity Cruises)

May 10, 2022

Jorge Oliver
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(1:15 EDT) -- Celebrity Cruises announced today that 19-time World Champion and seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles will be the godmother of the cruise line's newest ship, Celebrity Beyond.

Biles, who is already tied as the most decorated gymnast of all time, will christen the Edge-class ship at the official naming ceremony in Fort Lauderdale on November 4, 2022.

The 25-year-old gymnast joins Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai and Reshma Saujani, founder of Girls Who Code and the Marshall Plan for Moms, who were selected as godmothers of Beyond's sister ships, Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Apex, respectively.

"I am honored to join such a distinguished group of game-changing women and appreciate the important message this designation holds in recognizing our accomplishments, and hopefully inspiring the next generation of women," said Biles, who admitted to having many great memories of cruising with her parents while growing up.

Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises, added that Biles' accomplishments inside and outside of the gym fits perfectly with the cruise line's goal of selecting transformational and courageous Godmothers who are breaking barriers and championing change in their respective fields.

"While I’ve marveled at her abilities and historic accomplishments as a gymnast, it’s Simone’s courage to speak out and her ability to help others be better in sport and in life that has impressed me the most,” said Lutoff-Perlo. "She has risen to the occasion and overcome challenges time and time again. She is an inspiration.”

Pool bar on Celebrity Beyond (Photo by Chris Gray Faust/Cruise Critic)

The ship began her inaugural season on April 27, 2022 with a 10-night sailing from Southampton, England, to Barcelona, Spain; read Cruise Critic's thoughts on Celebrity Beyond. Celebrity Beyond will now spend the summer sailing nine-to-10-night itineraries in the Mediterranean, before making her way to Fort Lauderdale in November for the official naming ceremony and a winter season of five-to-nine-night Caribbean sailings.

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$1,351 - 7-Nt. Carib Balcony: no deposit, 25% off, free drinks & tips, up to $1,700 OBC
3
$740 - 7-Nt. Alaska Balcony w/ Up to $2,100 to Spend, 35% off, Free Drinks & More
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.