  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
Why Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas Cruise Ship Was (and Still Is) a Game Changer
Why Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas Cruise Ship Was (and Still Is) a Game Changer
Multiple Cruise Lines Restart Additional Operations Around the World
Multiple Cruise Lines Restart Additional Operations Around the World
Royal Caribbean Cruise News: Line Announces Restart of Global Cruise Fleet Through Spring 2022
Royal Caribbean Cruise News: Line Announces Restart of Global Cruise Fleet Through Spring 2022
Cruises Restart on Two Coasts This Weekend, With Sailings from New Jersey and California
Cruises Restart on Two Coasts This Weekend, With Sailings from New Jersey and California
Royal Caribbean Group Delays Launch Dates For Several Cruise Ship Newbuilds
Royal Caribbean Group Delays Launch Dates For Several Cruise Ship Newbuilds
Royal Caribbean Group's Visionary Cruise Leader Richard Fain to Step Down as CEO
Royal Caribbean Group's Visionary Cruise Leader Richard Fain to Step Down as CEO
Royal Caribbean Takes Delivery of World's Biggest Cruise Ship Wonder of the Seas
Royal Caribbean Takes Delivery of World's Biggest Cruise Ship Wonder of the Seas
The Biggest Cruise Ship in the World, Wonder of the Seas, Has Arrived in Florida
The Biggest Cruise Ship in the World, Wonder of the Seas, Has Arrived in Florida
Royal Caribbean Announces Name of Its 6th Oasis-Class Vessel, The Next Biggest Cruise Ship in the World
Royal Caribbean Announces Name of Its 6th Oasis-Class Vessel, The Next Biggest Cruise Ship in the World
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas Makes its European Debut in Barcelona
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas Makes its European Debut in Barcelona
Royal Caribbean Hints At 7th Oasis-Class Cruise Ship
Wonder of the Seas in San Juan, Puerto Rico (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Royal Caribbean Hints At 7th Oasis-Class Cruise Ship

Royal Caribbean Hints At 7th Oasis-Class Cruise Ship
Wonder of the Seas in San Juan, Puerto Rico (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

May 05, 2022

Adam Coulter
U.K. Managing Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(1 p.m. EDT) -- Royal Caribbean Cruise Line has not ruled out the possibility of a 7th Oasis-class cruise ship, following the delivery of Utopia of the Seas in 2024.

Speaking at a trade and media event on the cruise line's newest -- and biggest -- ship, Wonder of the Seas, the incoming head of hotel operations Sean Treacy said: "Stay tuned."

When pressed, he added: "We are always evaluating. It's not a no, but it's not a yes."

Treacy was joined by outgoing head of hotel operations, Mark Tamis, as well as Vice President of Europe, Middle East and Africa Ben Bouldin.

"Right now, Oasis Class is the halo that we have, and they are all great," Bouldin said. "But then you bring out Icon of the Seas.

"When Icon gets launched people will say: 'Oh my god.' It will be like when you first saw an Oasis Class [ship]. It will be that different again."

Wonder of the Seas carries almost 7,000 passengers at full capacity and is the sixth in the line's hugely popular Oasis Class of ships -- each of which have at one time been the biggest in the world.

Wonder of the Seas launched in March to great acclaim, and it made its European debut yesterday in Barcelona.

It will operate in the Mediterranean throughout the summer, before returning to Fort Lauderdale, where it will be based permanently.

It has a number of new-to-the-line features including the Mason Jar restaurant, a new play area for families and new entertainment including a new ice show and a new show at the AquaTheater, with the line's first all-female divers.

Utopia of the Seas launches in March 2024 and will become the world's biggest cruise ship. It will also be the first ship in the class powered by Liquefied Natural Gas.

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$740 - 7-Nt. Alaska Balcony w/ Up to $2,100 to Spend, 35% off, Free Drinks & More
3
$696 - 7-Nt. Bermuda w/Up to $1,700 to Spend, 25% off, Free Drinks, Free Tips & More
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.