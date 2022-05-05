  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
MSC Cruises Announces Revamped Loyalty Program with New Incentives
MSC Seaside (Photo: MSC Cruises)

MSC Cruises Announces Revamped Loyalty Program with New Incentives

May 05, 2022

Jorge Oliver
Contributor
(12:45 p.m. EDT) -- MSC Cruises announced today an overhaul of its MSC Voyagers Club loyalty program aimed at offering new benefits to all its members.

According to a statement from the cruise line, Voyagers Exclusives replaces Voyages Selections, offering greater incentives for all members, including a minimum 5% discount on any cruise booked at any time. Voyages Selection was previously only available for a select number of voyages on MSC Cruises' global sailing schedule.

Additionally, the cruise line revealed the new program rewards guests who book in advance. An extra 5% discount will be applied to any sailing booked at least six months before departure. Furthermore, Silver, Gold and Diamond tier members who book at least nine months ahead of the sailing will receive the discounts, plus 50 euros/$50 shipboard credit. The MSC Voyagers Club loyalty program features five membership levels -- Welcome, Classic, Silver, Gold and Diamond -- and all members earn points regardless of tier.

Loyalty program members who book 12 months before departure will receive double reward points.

"The new Voyages Exclusives plan is set to reward each and every member of our loyalty program with every booking made for our entire portfolio of ships and itineraries year-round," Vice President of Global Sales at MSC Cruises Achille Staiano said. "We know that our Voyagers Club members are always keen to move from one tier up to another, and the double points available for bookings made 12 months prior to departure are a fast track to success on all counts."

MSC's statement added that members of loyalty programs run by other cruise lines, hotels and tour operators can also transfer to the MSC Voyages Club with the MSC Status Match perk, available through travel agents or online at MSC Cruises' website.    

MSC Launches Summer 2022 Promotion

In addition to the revamping of the rewards program, MSC Cruises has also announced a new summer 2022 promotion for MSC Voyagers Club members. Loyalty program members who complete a booking before June 30, 2022, of any cruise scheduled to sail before October 30, 2022, will receive a shipboard credit of 50 euros/$50, as well as 700 extra points on top of the usual 5% discount. 

The extra points will be credited to the guest accounts before departure.

