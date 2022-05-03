(5:15 a.m. EDT) -- Carnival Splendor departed Port of Seattle yesterday, becoming the 23rd ship in the fleet to set sail -- and marking the return of the entire fleet back into service.

Carnival resumed cruising on July 3 with Carnival Vista in Galveston, after a 14-month pause and had gradually been returning ships to service.

Of the two other major lines, NCL will have its entire fleet back in service on May 7 and Royal Caribbean on May 23, 2022.

"With Carnival Splendor beginning operations today from Seattle, Carnival Cruise Line is thrilled to have our entire fleet of 23 ships back in service, providing more opportunities for our guests to enjoy our signature fun while traveling to beautiful vacation destinations,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

"We are especially excited to expand our Alaska program this season with three ships bringing more than 100,000 guests -- including more than 6,000 this week -- from Seattle and San Francisco to awe-inspiring Alaska ports."

To commemorate the line’s return to service from Seattle with Carnival Splendor, Carnival Cruise Line hosted its "Back to Fun" event at the Port of Seattle to officially welcome the first guests on board.

Duffy checked off Carnival Splendor on a tally board listing the 23 Carnival ships, signifying the completion of the Carnival fleet's restart.

The line has three ships deployed in Alaska, along with Carnival Spirit from Seattle and Carnival Miracle from San Francisco -- the largest cruise program Carnival has sailed to Alaska.

Today's departure is one of 49 cruises to Alaska. Destinations include Ketchikan; Sitka; Skagway; Icy Strait Point; Victoria, BC; and scenic cruising through Tracy Arm Fjord (stops vary depending on cruise date).