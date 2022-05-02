(1 p.m. EDT) -- Discovery Princess, the 15th vessel in the cruise line's MedallionClass fleet, was named April 29 at the Port of Los Angeles. The ship had four celebrity godparents, all television stars and show hosts: fashion designer Randy Fenoli, chef Alex Guarnaschelli, special effects designer and fabricator Adam Savage, and real estate broker and flipper Page Turner.

The godparents stood together with captain Gennaro Arma at the Retreat Pool on Discovery Princess, where they sent a giant Nebuchadnezzar-size bottle of Champagne against the ship for the celebratory smash.

"Today is celebration to remember as our newest ship, Discovery Princess, is officially named by this talented group of experts and personalities -- Randy, Alex, Adam and Page," Princess Cruises President John Padgett said during the ceremony. "We can think of no more fitting godparents to mark this significant milestone."

A naming, or christening, ceremony is a maritime tradition that is meant to send the ship into service. The bottle breaking is considered a sign of luck.

Following a "Discover Our World" theme, the ceremony combined maritime tradition with contemporary elements, drawing inspiration from the cruise line's seven-year Discovery at SEA program.

The 3,660-guest Discovery Princess is the sixth and final newbuild of the Royal Class, which also includes sister ships Enchanted Princess, Sky Princess, Majestic Princess, Regal Princess and Royal Princess.