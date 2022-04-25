  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady Cruise Ship Arrives in Dover
Virgin Voyages Floats Out Second Cruise Ship
Virgin Voyages Introduces New Cruise Itineraries for Valiant Lady
Virgin Voyages Reveals Name, Homeport of New Cruise Ship
Virgin Voyages Takes Delivery of Valiant Lady Cruise Ship, Resilient Lady "Floated Out"
Virgin Voyages Announces Pre-Summer 2022 Sailings From England on Valiant Lady
Virgin Voyages Cruise News: Scarlet Lady to Set Sail on Maiden Voyage Today
Star Athletes, Including Venus Williams and Blake Griffin, Make Cruise Investment in Virgin Voyages
JLo Joins Virgin Voyages As Investor and Advisor in Modernized Godmother Role
Virgin Voyages Second Cruise Ship Valiant Lady Arrives in London Ahead of UK Tour
Virgin Voyages To Name Fourth Cruise Ship Brilliant Lady

Virgin Voyages To Name Fourth Cruise Ship Brilliant Lady
April 25, 2022

Aaron Saunders
News and Features Editor
(1:15 p.m. EDT) -- Virgin Voyages announced Monday it will name its fourth cruise ship Brilliant Lady, continuing the brand's tradition of choosing names that celebrate the strong, fierce and independent spirit of women.

The ship -- which follows in the wake of the line's first vessel, Scarlet Lady, and subsequent sister ships Valiant Lady and Resilient Lady which makes its debut in the Mediterranean this summer -- was purposely named in order to both highlight the strength of women around the globe, and to provide a vacation experience to match the vessel's Brilliant moniker.

Virgin Voyages has not yet released destinations or exact itineraries for Brilliant Lady as of yet but states these will be announced "soon." Until then, both Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady are available for booking, with Scarlet Lady sailing from Miami and Valiant Lady offering departures from Barcelona beginning May 15.

The line's third ship, Resilient Lady, sets sail on August 14 from Piraeus (Athens), Greece, on its MerMaiden Voyage.

Brilliant Lady will be the line's fourth ship to debut since the line officially began revenue passenger operations last year.

