Virgin Voyages To Name Fourth Cruise Ship Brilliant Lady

(1:15 p.m. EDT) -- Virgin Voyages announced Monday it will name its fourth cruise ship Brilliant Lady, continuing the brand's tradition of choosing names that celebrate the strong, fierce and independent spirit of women.

The ship -- which follows in the wake of the line's first vessel, Scarlet Lady, and subsequent sister ships Valiant Lady and Resilient Lady which makes its debut in the Mediterranean this summer -- was purposely named in order to both highlight the strength of women around the globe, and to provide a vacation experience to match the vessel's Brilliant moniker.

Virgin Voyages has not yet released destinations or exact itineraries for Brilliant Lady as of yet but states these will be announced "soon." Until then, both Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady are available for booking, with Scarlet Lady sailing from Miami and Valiant Lady offering departures from Barcelona beginning May 15.

The line's third ship, Resilient Lady, sets sail on August 14 from Piraeus (Athens), Greece, on its MerMaiden Voyage.