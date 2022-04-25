  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Overnights in Turkey, South America Circumnavigations and More: These New Cruise Itineraries Will Make You Swoon
Overnights in Turkey, South America Circumnavigations and More: These New Cruise Itineraries Will Make You Swoon
Here's Where Cruise Lines Are Sailing Instead Of Cuba
Here's Where Cruise Lines Are Sailing Instead Of Cuba
Carnival Corporation to Add Pier at Half Moon Cay Cruise Port
Carnival Corporation to Add Pier at Half Moon Cay Cruise Port
Carnival Corporation Developing New Port in Bahamas, Expanding Half Moon Cay
Carnival Corporation Developing New Port in Bahamas, Expanding Half Moon Cay
Carnival to Homeport Fourth Cruise Ship in Galveston in 2021
Carnival to Homeport Fourth Cruise Ship in Galveston in 2021
Holland America Line Announces Fall 2021 Cruises From San Diego, Fort Lauderdale
Holland America Line Announces Fall 2021 Cruises From San Diego, Fort Lauderdale
"Cruising With…" Set to Return Next Year -- But Without Jane McDonald
"Cruising With…" Set to Return Next Year -- But Without Jane McDonald
Cruise News Roundup: Holland America, Norwegian Restart Additional Cruise Ships; SeaDream Returns to Cruise the Caribbean
Cruise News Roundup: Holland America, Norwegian Restart Additional Cruise Ships; SeaDream Returns to Cruise the Caribbean
Zuiderdam, Norwegian Pearl, Enchantment of the Seas Cruise Ships Return to Service in Time for Holidays
Zuiderdam, Norwegian Pearl, Enchantment of the Seas Cruise Ships Return to Service in Time for Holidays
Princess Cruises' Regal Princess to Feature in 'Cruising with Susan Calman' TV Show
Princess Cruises' Regal Princess to Feature in 'Cruising with Susan Calman' TV Show
Holland America Line's Eurodam Cruise Ship to Star in Next Episode of "Cruising with Susan Calman"
Eurodam

Holland America Line's Eurodam Cruise Ship to Star in Next Episode of "Cruising with Susan Calman"

Holland America Line's Eurodam Cruise Ship to Star in Next Episode of "Cruising with Susan Calman"
Eurodam

April 25, 2022

Kerry Spencer
Contributor
(9 a.m. BST) -- Holland America Line’s 2,104-passenger Eurodam will feature in the next two episodes of Channel 5’s "Cruising with Susan Calman", set to air on April 29 and May 6 at 8 p.m.

Viewers will see the comedian, writer and presenter board the Signature-class Eurodam, which debuted in 2008, in Fort Lauderdale for a 10-night "Panama Canal Sunfarer" voyage.

Calman took over from Jane McDonald as the new presenter of "Cruising With…", taking her first cruise for the show on Hurtigruten's MS Maud, sailing high above the Arctic Circle for a Christmas cruising with Susan Calman special.

The first episode will see Calman visit Half Moon Cay, Holland America Line’s private island in the Bahamas, followed by Aruba and Curacao. During the second episode, Calman will experience the Panama Canal and Costa Rica.

Lynn Narraway, managing director UK and Ireland Holland America Line said: “We are absolutely delighted to have Susan visit Half Moon Cay during our 25th anniversary year of Holland America Line acquiring this tropical paradise.

“It is immensely gratifying to see our ships on the move once again; all our Caribbean cruises call at Half Moon Cay and both Eurodam and Rotterdam were in port on the day that Susan visited.”

Previous episodes saw the presenter sail around the Canary Islands onboard Regal Princess.

Holland America Line will continue to offer the Panama Canal Sunfarer voyages during the winter 2022/3 season onboard Eurodam, including calls to Half Moon Cay, which celebrates 25 years on December 12, 2022.

