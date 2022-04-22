  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
P&O Cruises has announced a new programme of Norwegian shore excursions led by the line's "Food Heroes"
P&O Cruises has announced a new programme of Norwegian shore excursions led by the line's "Food Heroes"
P&O Cruises Reveals 2019 Guest Chef Lineup for Britannia’s Cookery Club
P&O Cruises Reveals 2019 Guest Chef Lineup for Britannia’s Cookery Club
P&O Cruises Reveals New Dining Venue and Food Heroes for Iona
P&O Cruises Reveals New Dining Venue and Food Heroes for Iona
P&O Cruises Marks Latest Milestone in Build of New Ship Iona
P&O Cruises Marks Latest Milestone in Build of New Ship Iona
P&O Cruises Reveals Salcombe Gin Partnership on New Ship Iona
P&O Cruises Reveals Salcombe Gin Partnership on New Ship Iona
P&O Cruises Announces 2020 "Food Heroes" Sailings
P&O Cruises Announces 2020 "Food Heroes" Sailings
Exclusive Interview with P&O Cruises' Paul Ludlow: "We Want to Return to Sailing As Soon As We Possibly Can"
Exclusive Interview with P&O Cruises' Paul Ludlow: "We Want to Return to Sailing As Soon As We Possibly Can"
P&O Cruises Reveals Further Details of Dining And Drinking Venues Onboard New Ship Iona
P&O Cruises Reveals Further Details of Dining And Drinking Venues Onboard New Ship Iona
P&O Cruises New Ship Iona Named in Southampton
P&O Cruises New Ship Iona Named in Southampton
P&O Cruises Fleet Returns to Full Service
P&O Cruises Fleet Returns to Full Service
P&O Cruises Reveals 2022 "Food Heroes" Sailings with Celebrity Chefs Including Marco Pierre White and Jose Pizarro
Marco Pierre White

P&O Cruises Reveals 2022 "Food Heroes" Sailings with Celebrity Chefs Including Marco Pierre White and Jose Pizarro

P&O Cruises Reveals 2022 "Food Heroes" Sailings with Celebrity Chefs Including Marco Pierre White and Jose Pizarro
Marco Pierre White

April 22, 2022

Kerry Spencer
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(5 p.m. BST) -- P&O Cruises has revealed a series of 2022 Food Heroes sailings with a lineup of top chefs appearing on cruises in the Norwegian fjords, Mediterranean and Canary Islands. 

Marco Pierre White, Jose Pizarro and Kjartan Skjelde and wine guru Olly Smith will join a number of cruises to give demonstrations, talks and hosted dinners onboard cruise ship Britannia and the line's newest and biggest cruise ship, Iona, between May and November.  

Marco Pierre White, who has been the patron of P&O Cruises’ The Cookery Club since 2018, will appear on a 14-night Mediterranean cruise departing May 29 onboard Britannia; a seven-night Norwegian fjords cruise departing July 16 on Iona and a 14-night Spain and Portugal cruise departing November 26, also on Iona. 

Marco Pierre White said: "Whether I am designing menus for the Celebration night or doing a cookery demonstration for guests onboard in my Cookery Club, I know that it has to make a holiday truly magical and memorable. Classic dishes made with seasonal and local ingredients will always create a fantastic dining experience."

Olly Smith, the line's long-standing celebrity wine expert, will appear on two sailings; a 14-night Mediterranean cruise on Britannia departing June 26 and a 14-night Canary Islands sailing on Iona departing October 8. 

Two of the P&O Cruises more recent Food Heroes recruits include London-based Spanish chef Jose Pizarro and Stavanger-based Norwegian chef Kjartan Skjelde. 

Jose will appear on the 14-night Canary Islands sailing on Iona departing November 12, while Kjartan will appear on two seven-night Norwegian fjords voyages on Iona departing May 7 and May 21. 

All sailings depart from P&O Cruises' homeport, Southampton.

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$749 - 7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony w/Up to $1,700 to Spend, 35% off, Free Drinks &More
3
$2,899 - 7-Nt Baltic Balcony: free airfare, drinks, $800 OBC, shore ex & $400 back
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.