(5 p.m. BST) -- P&O Cruises has revealed a series of 2022 Food Heroes sailings with a lineup of top chefs appearing on cruises in the Norwegian fjords, Mediterranean and Canary Islands.

Marco Pierre White, Jose Pizarro and Kjartan Skjelde and wine guru Olly Smith will join a number of cruises to give demonstrations, talks and hosted dinners onboard cruise ship Britannia and the line's newest and biggest cruise ship, Iona, between May and November.

Marco Pierre White, who has been the patron of P&O Cruises’ The Cookery Club since 2018, will appear on a 14-night Mediterranean cruise departing May 29 onboard Britannia; a seven-night Norwegian fjords cruise departing July 16 on Iona and a 14-night Spain and Portugal cruise departing November 26, also on Iona.

Marco Pierre White said: "Whether I am designing menus for the Celebration night or doing a cookery demonstration for guests onboard in my Cookery Club, I know that it has to make a holiday truly magical and memorable. Classic dishes made with seasonal and local ingredients will always create a fantastic dining experience."

Olly Smith, the line's long-standing celebrity wine expert, will appear on two sailings; a 14-night Mediterranean cruise on Britannia departing June 26 and a 14-night Canary Islands sailing on Iona departing October 8.

Two of the P&O Cruises more recent Food Heroes recruits include London-based Spanish chef Jose Pizarro and Stavanger-based Norwegian chef Kjartan Skjelde.

Jose will appear on the 14-night Canary Islands sailing on Iona departing November 12, while Kjartan will appear on two seven-night Norwegian fjords voyages on Iona departing May 7 and May 21.