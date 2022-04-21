  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines To Hold Fleet Meetup in Funchal
April 21, 2022

Jorge Oliver
Contributor
(6:41 p.m. BST) – A Madeiran family reunion is on the cards for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, as the line's entire fleet is set to meet up in Funchal on 9 November 2023, the Norwegian-owned, U.K.-based cruise line has announced Thursday.

Dubbed "Fleet in Funchal", the event will see the meeting of Fred. Olsen’s new vessels Bolette and Borealis, both of which were acquired in 2020 from Holland America Line. The two will join the line's existing favourites, Balmoral and Braemar, for a rendezvous in Madeira.

"This is set to be an incredible day in our history -- and what better way to mark it than with a celebration with our guests?" Peter Deer, Managing Director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said in a statement.

The occasion will be marked with a quayside fiesta and a programme of events, and guests will have the opportunity to explore the rest of the fleet while they are in port.

The four ships will meet together in Funchal as part of their respective itineraries. Bolette will embark on a 15-night Spain and Portugal cruise departing from Southampton on 29 October 2023; Balmoral will focus on the Canary Islands on its 15-night itinerary departing from Southampton on 30 October 2023; Braemar will set sail 30 October 2023 to Moroccan shores on a 15-night sailing from Dover; and Borealis will embark on a 14-day tour of the Azores departing from Liverpool on 1 November 2023.

"Of course, while our Fleet in Funchal event will undoubtedly be a highlight, each ship will be embarking on its own adventure, offering guests the chance to enjoy warmer climates during the British winter," added Deer.

Bookings for the unique fleet meetup are now open.

