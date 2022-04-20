Sales Open For 2024 MSC World Cruise

  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
Regent Seven Seas Reveals Details of its 2024 World Cruise
Regent Seven Seas Reveals Details of its 2024 World Cruise
Holland America Line, Princess and Seabourn Cancel World Cruises, Announce Updated Dates for Cruise Ships to Resume
Holland America Line, Princess and Seabourn Cancel World Cruises, Announce Updated Dates for Cruise Ships to Resume
Viking Cruise News: Parallel World Cruises on Two Cruise Ships Announced for 2023-2024
Viking Cruise News: Parallel World Cruises on Two Cruise Ships Announced for 2023-2024
Australia Cruise News: Celebrity Edge Heading Down Under; More Cancellations
Australia Cruise News: Celebrity Edge Heading Down Under; More Cancellations
Cruise News Roundup: Celebrity Plans Mexican Rivera Return; Azamara Unveils New Itineraries; Disney Sails New Orleans Cruises in 2023
Cruise News Roundup: Celebrity Plans Mexican Rivera Return; Azamara Unveils New Itineraries; Disney Sails New Orleans Cruises in 2023
Around the World in 274 Days: Royal Caribbean Reveals Record-Breaking Seven-Continent World Cruise for 2023
Around the World in 274 Days: Royal Caribbean Reveals Record-Breaking Seven-Continent World Cruise for 2023
Carnival Reveals Details of 2023/2024 Australia Cruise Program
Carnival Reveals Details of 2023/2024 Australia Cruise Program
Princess Cruises Announces Longest-Ever World Cruise From Australia, 2023/24 Four Ship Cruise Season
Princess Cruises Announces Longest-Ever World Cruise From Australia, 2023/24 Four Ship Cruise Season
The 2021 Black Friday and Cyber Monday Cruise Deals You Don't Want to Miss
The 2021 Black Friday and Cyber Monday Cruise Deals You Don't Want to Miss
New MSC Seascape Will Debut in Miami in December 2022; New MSC World Europa to Go to Middle East
New MSC Seascape Will Debut in Miami in December 2022; New MSC World Europa to Go to Middle East
Sales Open For 2024 MSC World Cruise
MSC Poesia

Sales Open For 2024 MSC World Cruise

Sales Open For 2024 MSC World Cruise
MSC Poesia

April 20, 2022

Jorge Oliver
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(4:41 p.m. EDT) – MSC Cruises has opened general sales today for its 2024 World Cruise, set to sail in January 2024 onboard MSC Poesia.

The 121-day world cruise will visit 52 destinations in 31 countries and will allow embarkation from the ports of Rome (Civitavecchia), Genoa, Marseille, or Barcelona, on January 4, 5, 6 or 7, 2024, respectively.

The global trek kicks off with a tour of the Mediterranean, with calls in Italy, France, Spain, Malta and Cyprus and an overnight visit to Haifa, Israel, followed by a day visit to Cairo via Port Said/Alexandria, in Egypt.

MSC Poesia will then transit the Suez Canal to sail the Red Sea, where highlights will include the Nabatean city of Petra in Jordan and Luxor, site of the ancient Egyptian city of Thebes. Following an overnight stay in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the world cruise will sail on to Indian Ocean standouts like Zanzibar, the Seychelles the Seychelles and Mauritius, before visiting the South African mainland in Durban, Port Elizabeth, and an overnight stay in Cape Town.

The ship will then cross the south Atlantic on its way to South America, where highlights include a journey deep into the Amazon River to the city of Manaus and an overnight stay in Rio de Janeiro.

From Brazil, MSC Poesia continues to the Caribbean, with stops in Barbados, St. Lucia, Martinique, the Dominican Republic and The Bahamas, including MSC Cruises’ private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

Upon arrival in North America, MSC Poesia’s odyssey will include overnight stays in Miami and New York City, before heading farther north to Canadian ports in Nova Scotia and Quebec. One final transatlantic trip, with calls in Greenland and Iceland, will bring guests to Northern Europe for the conclusion of the itinerary.

Booking perks for this world voyage include 15 complimentary shore excursions and a Dine & Drink package, as well as 30% off all laundry.

The introduction of MSC’s 2024 world cruise follows the sold-out 2023 MSC Poesia world cruise and the 117-day voyage aboard MSC Magnifica, also in 2023.

The 3,000-passenger MSC Poesia is the third of MSC Cruises' four Musica-class vessels. Highlights of the ship include the Zen Garden, an authentic Japanese Sushi bar, and the MSC Aurea Spa wellness center. MSC Poesia also features three swimming pools, four whirlpools and a giant poolside cinema screen.

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$749 - 7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony w/Up to $1,700 to Spend, 35% off, Free Drinks &More
3
$2,899 - 7-Nt Baltic Balcony: free airfare, drinks, $800 OBC, shore ex & $400 back
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.