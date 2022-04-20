Sales Open For 2024 MSC World Cruise

(4:41 p.m. EDT) – MSC Cruises has opened general sales today for its 2024 World Cruise, set to sail in January 2024 onboard MSC Poesia.

The 121-day world cruise will visit 52 destinations in 31 countries and will allow embarkation from the ports of Rome (Civitavecchia), Genoa, Marseille, or Barcelona, on January 4, 5, 6 or 7, 2024, respectively.

The global trek kicks off with a tour of the Mediterranean, with calls in Italy, France, Spain, Malta and Cyprus and an overnight visit to Haifa, Israel, followed by a day visit to Cairo via Port Said/Alexandria, in Egypt.

MSC Poesia will then transit the Suez Canal to sail the Red Sea, where highlights will include the Nabatean city of Petra in Jordan and Luxor, site of the ancient Egyptian city of Thebes. Following an overnight stay in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the world cruise will sail on to Indian Ocean standouts like Zanzibar, the Seychelles the Seychelles and Mauritius, before visiting the South African mainland in Durban, Port Elizabeth, and an overnight stay in Cape Town.

The ship will then cross the south Atlantic on its way to South America, where highlights include a journey deep into the Amazon River to the city of Manaus and an overnight stay in Rio de Janeiro.

From Brazil, MSC Poesia continues to the Caribbean, with stops in Barbados, St. Lucia, Martinique, the Dominican Republic and The Bahamas, including MSC Cruises’ private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

Upon arrival in North America, MSC Poesia’s odyssey will include overnight stays in Miami and New York City, before heading farther north to Canadian ports in Nova Scotia and Quebec. One final transatlantic trip, with calls in Greenland and Iceland, will bring guests to Northern Europe for the conclusion of the itinerary.

Booking perks for this world voyage include 15 complimentary shore excursions and a Dine & Drink package, as well as 30% off all laundry.

The introduction of MSC’s 2024 world cruise follows the sold-out 2023 MSC Poesia world cruise and the 117-day voyage aboard MSC Magnifica, also in 2023.