  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals
You may also like
Dismiss
Princess Cruises Suspends Fleet Operations Through June 30, Cancels Alaska Land and Sea Program
Princess Cruises Suspends Fleet Operations Through June 30, Cancels Alaska Land and Sea Program
Holland America, Princess, Seabourn Cancel Cruises Through Summer and Into Fall
Holland America, Princess, Seabourn Cancel Cruises Through Summer and Into Fall
Majestic Princess to Cruise from Los Angeles in 2021-2022
Majestic Princess to Cruise from Los Angeles in 2021-2022
Princess Cruises Extends Suspension of Most Voyages Through December
Princess Cruises Extends Suspension of Most Voyages Through December
Diamond Princess to End Japan, Asia Cruises in Fall 2021 in Favor of South America, Antarctica
Diamond Princess to End Japan, Asia Cruises in Fall 2021 in Favor of South America, Antarctica
Princess Announces Fall Restart with Eight Cruise Ships in U.S.
Princess Announces Fall Restart with Eight Cruise Ships in U.S.
Holland America Line, Princess and Seabourn Cancel World Cruises, Announce Updated Dates for Cruise Ships to Resume
Holland America Line, Princess and Seabourn Cancel World Cruises, Announce Updated Dates for Cruise Ships to Resume
UnCruise Granted Permission to Operate in Hawaii, State Closed to Big Cruise Ships Until At Least January
UnCruise Granted Permission to Operate in Hawaii, State Closed to Big Cruise Ships Until At Least January
Princess Cancels Additional Cruises on Crown, Island Princess; Delays Restarts into Spring
Princess Cancels Additional Cruises on Crown, Island Princess; Delays Restarts into Spring
Celebrity Cancels Asia Season for Celebrity Solstice, Moves Ship to Mexico
Celebrity Cancels Asia Season for Celebrity Solstice, Moves Ship to Mexico
Princess Cruises Cancels Entire Sapphire Princess Summer Season from Los Angeles
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

Princess Cruises Cancels Entire Sapphire Princess Summer Season from Los Angeles

Princess Cruises Cancels Entire Sapphire Princess Summer Season from Los Angeles
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

April 13, 2022

Fran Golden
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(5:05 p.m. EDT) -- Princess Cruises cancelled the entire summer season of Sapphire Princess, delaying the ship's return to service.

Impacted are 11 sailings from Los Angeles to the Mexican Riviera, California Coast and Hawaii, which had been scheduled to embark between June 25 and September 17, 2022.

"While we continue to work diligently in preparing the ship to set sail, there have been some delays that are affecting her timeframe for resuming guest operations," Princess cruises said in a statement.

Sapphire Princess has not returned to service since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down cruising around the world in March 2020. The 2,670-passenger ship is now scheduled to return to service on a 10-day Baja Peninsula and Sea of Cortez sailing, embarking on Los Angeles, on September 24, 2022.

Passengers on the cancelled seven- to 16-night sailings from Los Angeles are being offered incentives to rebook by May 31, 2022, on sailings embarking by the end of the year.

The incentives are in the form of an onboard credit (for the first and second guests in a cabin). They are: $100 per person for inside or oceanview staterooms; $200 per person for balcony staterooms; and $300 per person for mini-suite or suites. There is also the option of full refunds.

On its website, Princess Cruises said guests may be able to recoup their other travel expenses, advising: "Most airlines and other travel-related services such as hotels, transportation, and tours are allowing refunds or waiving change fees due to COVID-19; guests should work directly with those operators regarding their charges."

The cruise line did not offer a further explanation for the Sapphire Princess delay.

"We take great pride in providing exceptional vacations for our guests and know this is disappointing news" Princess Cruises aid in its posted notice. "We look forward to welcoming our guests on board Sapphire Princess when she resumes service in September and sincerely apologize to those guests impacted by these changes."

According to cruisemapper.com, the Sapphire Princess is currently anchored off the coast of Cyprus.

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$579 - 7-Nt. Alaska Oceanview– Up to $1,000 to Spend, Free Tips & More
3
$935 - 7-Nt Alaska Balcony w/ Up to $1,700 OBC, Free Drinks, Free Wi-Fi & More
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.