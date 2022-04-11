(1 p.m. EDT) -- Guests on the first sailings of Jimmy Buffett's new Margaritaville at Sea are receiving notices that delays in receiving supplies have caused the cruise line to push back its inaugural cruises by two weeks.

The startup date for the line's first ship, the 1,680-passenger Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, has been moved from April 30 to May 14, 2022.

A one-day, invited-guest inaugural sailing has been moved from April 29 to May 12.

“Due to global shipping delays and in an effort to ensure the very best onboard experience, we have made the decision to postpone our first passenger sailing until May 14," said Oneil Khosa, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea. "We apologize for the inconvenience this causes our guests, who we know are anxiously anticipating the opportunity to set sail with us to the Bahamas. With the launch of Margaritaville at Sea, we are bringing an entirely new dimension and global brand to cruising. We appreciate the patience of our guests and partners as we embark upon this exciting endeavor.”

The delay is a topic of discussion on Cruise Critic message boards, where guests report receiving emails that sailings have been pushed back due to "supply chain" issues.

Margaritaville at Sea and Margaritaville at Sea Paradise are the rebranded names of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line and its classic, 1991 flagship, Grand Classica. Singer and songwriter Jimmy Buffett’s fun lifestyle, hotel and resort company and Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line announced a partnership to create Margaritaville at Sea in December 2021.

Line Intended as Paradise for Parrotheads

As a brand-new line, Margaritaville at Sea is envisioned as an extension of the singer, songwriter and entrepreneur's popular brand. Margaritaville at Sea Paradise has been undergoing a complete refurbishment.

Buffett was reportedly writing a show to debut on the ship, which will also have lots of Buffett song-themed venues. There will be a 5 O'Clock Somewhere bar and the onboard casino is being renamed Par-A-Dice, for instance. For relaxation, guests may head to the St. Somewhere spa and Fins Up! fitness center. Cheeseburger in Paradise will be on restaurant menus. The plan was to refresh every area of the ship, including cabins, which will showcase a new look.

The cruise line is looking to play up tropical party fun and live entertainment, while also attracting families interested in short cruises and beach time. Margaritaville at Sea is building a beach club on Grand Bahama Island for exclusive use by its guests.