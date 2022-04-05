  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals
You may also like
Dismiss
Carnival Cruise Line Outlines its Health and Safety Protocols For Alaska Sailings
Carnival Cruise Line Outlines its Health and Safety Protocols For Alaska Sailings
Carnival Clarifies Vaccination Requirements for Galveston Cruises, Allows Small Number of Unvaccinated Children
Carnival Clarifies Vaccination Requirements for Galveston Cruises, Allows Small Number of Unvaccinated Children
Celebrity Clarifies Rules for Florida Cruises; Unvaccinated Passengers Face Additional Restrictions
Celebrity Clarifies Rules for Florida Cruises; Unvaccinated Passengers Face Additional Restrictions
Royal Caribbean Unveils Protocols for Alaska Cruises
Royal Caribbean Unveils Protocols for Alaska Cruises
Carnival Cruise News: Seven Ships Coming Back Into Service In September and October
Carnival Cruise News: Seven Ships Coming Back Into Service In September and October
Crystal Cruises News: Miami Added to Bahamas Cruises, Unvaccinated Passengers Can Now Sail
Crystal Cruises News: Miami Added to Bahamas Cruises, Unvaccinated Passengers Can Now Sail
Bahamas Requires COVID-19 Vaccine For All Eligible Passengers, Causing Cruise Lines To Change Rules
Bahamas Requires COVID-19 Vaccine For All Eligible Passengers, Causing Cruise Lines To Change Rules
Disney Cruise Line Vaccine Requirements to Include Children Ages 5 And Up As of January 13
Disney Cruise Line Vaccine Requirements to Include Children Ages 5 And Up As of January 13
Cruise Lines Change Testing Protocols, Requirements for Kids 2 to 11
Cruise Lines Change Testing Protocols, Requirements for Kids 2 to 11
Norwegian Cruise Line Changes Policies: Masks Are Out, Kids Are In
Norwegian Cruise Line Changes Policies: Masks Are Out, Kids Are In
Carnival Updates Off-Ship Port Policy for Unvaccinated Children
Married couple Jessie Stoelwinder and Em Williams run through the water with their young daughter (Photo: Jarrad Seng/AIPP library)

Carnival Updates Off-Ship Port Policy for Unvaccinated Children

Carnival Updates Off-Ship Port Policy for Unvaccinated Children
Married couple Jessie Stoelwinder and Em Williams run through the water with their young daughter (Photo: Jarrad Seng/AIPP library)

April 05, 2022

Katherine Alex Beaven
Associate Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(12:00 p.m. EDT) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) finally dropped its Travel Health Notice for cruises on Friday, April 1, removing its COVID-19 travel warnings for cruises for the first time since the pandemic started. 

That same day, Carnival Cruise Line made the latest updates to its own COVID-19 policies. One of the most notable updates the line instated was allowing children under the age of 12 to go ashore without being required to join a Carnival shore excursion. 

According to the line's current Have Fun. Be Safe. COVID-19 Guest Protocols, unvaccinated children age 11 and under "may go ashore with their vaccinated parents/guardians to enjoy independent sightseeing" while in port. 

Note that unvaccinated children will only be granted the privilege of getting off the boat sans shore excursion if they are accompanied by vaccinated adults. Children 12 and over who are unvaccinated may still only go ashore via vetted and booked Carnival shore excursions. 

However, exceptions do apply as cruise ships are often at the mercy of the regulations set by the particular ports they visit. 

For example, all unvaccinated cruisers, regardless of age, visiting San Juan, Puerto Rico or Limon, Costa Rica will be required to stay on board at the port. In Bermuda, Bonaire, Grand Cayman, St. Kitts and Tortola, any unvaccinated guests age 12 and older will have to remain on board in port, and any unvaccinated guests age 16 and up must remain on the ship while visiting Grand Turk. 

Carnival sails with a limited percentage of unvaccinated guests per sailing, mostly children (though also guests who have been granted medical or religious vaccine exemptions). This means space for unvaccinated guests is minimal, and allotments are processed for fully paid bookings in sailing order. Approval is granted within 14 days of sailing at which point cruisers have the option to remove the unvaccinated guest from their booking, switch to a later sailing date or cancel for a refund.

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$709 - 7-Nt. Mediterranean Balcony – Free Drinks & Free Wi-Fi
3
$1,699 - 8-Nt West Coast: All 3 OLife (shore ex, drinks & $800 OBC) + up to $2k back
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.