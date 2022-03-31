  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals
You may also like
Dismiss
Coronavirus: Updated Cruise Ship Policies and Cancellations Because of COVID-19 (2021)
Coronavirus: Updated Cruise Ship Policies and Cancellations Because of COVID-19 (2021)
Cruise Lines Modify Cancellation Policies For Better Flexibility
Cruise Lines Modify Cancellation Policies For Better Flexibility
Cruise Lines Roll Out Deals, Specials for Future Voyages
Cruise Lines Roll Out Deals, Specials for Future Voyages
Princess Cruises Suspends Fleet Operations Through June 30, Cancels Alaska Land and Sea Program
Princess Cruises Suspends Fleet Operations Through June 30, Cancels Alaska Land and Sea Program
Coronavirus Impact on Travel Causes Most Cruise Lines to Suspend Worldwide Operations
Coronavirus Impact on Travel Causes Most Cruise Lines to Suspend Worldwide Operations
Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, Azamara and Silversea Extend Cruise Suspensions Into Summer; Beyond for Alaska/New England
Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, Azamara and Silversea Extend Cruise Suspensions Into Summer; Beyond for Alaska/New England
P&O Cruises Reveals Launch of New Ship Iona Will be Delayed, Ionafest to be Rescheduled
P&O Cruises Reveals Launch of New Ship Iona Will be Delayed, Ionafest to be Rescheduled
Cruise Lines Offer Booking Incentives for Future Cruises
Cruise Lines Offer Booking Incentives for Future Cruises
The 2021 Black Friday and Cyber Monday Cruise Deals You Don't Want to Miss
The 2021 Black Friday and Cyber Monday Cruise Deals You Don't Want to Miss
Several Cruise Lines Extend Flexible Cancellation Polices
Several Cruise Lines Extend Flexible Cancellation Polices
Are Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises’ Last-Minute Cancellation Policies Ending?
1629579849 W O N D E R O F T H E S E A S 20 08 2021 H D 3

Are Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises’ Last-Minute Cancellation Policies Ending?

Are Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises’ Last-Minute Cancellation Policies Ending?
1629579849 W O N D E R O F T H E S E A S 20 08 2021 H D 3

March 31, 2022

Fran Golden
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

Unless there’s a Hail Mary pass, Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises are about to end their “Cruise with Confidence” last-minute cancellation programs that applied to sailings booked by March 31, and departing by September 30, 2022.

The programs allowed cruise passengers to cancel cruises up to 48 hours before their sail date and get the full amount paid in Future Cruise Credit. The credit could be used on any sailing departing within a year of the original sail date.

The programs were created as a way to assure passengers returning to cruising in the midst of a pandemic that they had flexibility in travel planning, even if they chose for whatever reason not to cruise at the very last minute.

Other cruise lines also adopted a March 31, 2022 deadline for their similar pandemic-related cancellation programs, but some have since extended the deadline.

Holland America Line, for instance, extended its Flexible Cancellation program to May 31, 2022 for cruises embarking through September 30, 2022. Guests may cancel for any reason up to 30 days before departure and automatically receive a future cruise credit.

Neither Royal Caribbean nor Celebrity Cruises has updated their programs online. In both cases the deadline is still listed as March 31, 2022.

It was unclear whether or not the cruise lines would revert to their pre-pandemic rules regarding close-in cancellations and penalties applied.

Cruise Critic has reached out to Royal Caribbean for comment.

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$2,699 - Flash Sale! Milan & Venice All-Inclusive River Cruise
3
$1,085 - 7-Nt Alaska Balcony: $125 gift card, $200 OBC, 70% 2nd, open bar & more
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.