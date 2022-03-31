Oceania Cruises Adds Dozens Of Solo Cabins To More Than Half Of Fleet

Upscale cruise line Oceania Cruises is making a bid for more solo travelers, updating four of its seven ships with 14 single-occupancy cabins each.

Oceania Cruises, owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, is known for its culinary-prowess, including in the areas of vegan and vegetarian cuisine, and its destination-focused itineraries. The line's seven ships, ranging from 684 to 1,210 passengers, sail in the Caribbean, Europe, Alaska and to places around the world.

The new ocean-view solo cabins will debut on the line's 684-passenger sibling ships – Regatta on September 25, 2022, Nautica on September 26, and Insignia and Sirena on Oct. 1. All the cabins are centrally located on Deck 6. The new solo category replaces Category E Oceanview staterooms, and guests booked in that category are being upgraded to other accommodations.

The push to accommodate more solo travelers was based on feedback from both guests and traveler partners, said Howard Sherman, president and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

The move also follows the sell-out success of solo cabins on the line's new 1,200-passenger Oceania Vista, even before the ship's debut next year.

"These new single-occupancy staterooms are ideal for guests seeking the joy of traveling solo while experiencing all the comfort, cuisine, and destination expertise that Oceania Cruises is renowned for," Sherman added.

The solo cabins will be done up in "soothing tones with multiple layers of luxurious furnishings, accents and artwork," the cruise line said. "All are amply spacious and equipped with a sublimely plush Tranquility Bed, refrigerated mini bar, cozy seating area and abundant storage space."