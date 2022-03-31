Princess Cruises' Regal Princess to Feature in "Cruising with Susan Calman" TV Show

(5 p.m. BST) -- Princess Cruises' Regal Princess will feature in the first two episodes of the new series of Channel 5's Cruising with Susan Calman.

The successor to the hugely popular "Cruising with Jane McDonald", episodes 1 and 2 will air on April 1 at 9pm and April 8 at 8pm respectively.

Calman first revealed the news on Twitter last September, shouting out Princess' professional dancers (pictured) for their help with a dance routine.

In the new show, the Scottish comedian sails on a 12-night Canary Islands cruise aboard Regal Princess to visit the islands of Gran Canaria, Tenerife and Lanzarote, before heading to Madeira and the Spanish port of Vigo.

Onboard the MedallionClass Regal Princess, Susan tries her hand at cocktail flaring, gets involved with flower arranging for a wedding at sea, enjoys a pampering session and serves afternoon tea in The Sanctuary.

Susan also uses the cruise line’s Medallion, a ten pence-sized wearable device that enables features such as expedited contactless boarding and locating friends and family anywhere on the ship.

Tony Roberts, vice president Princess Cruises UK and Europe, said: “We’re looking forward to viewers following Susan Calman as she enjoys everything a Princess cruise has to offer. And for those who would like to experience the same voyage that Susan travelled on, both Enchanted Princess and Sky Princess are offering Canary Islands itineraries roundtrip Southampton this year.”

A one-off special Christmas cruising with Susan Calman onboard Hurtigruten to the Norwegian fjords aired in December.