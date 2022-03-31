  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals
You may also like
Dismiss
Just Back From Genting Dream: 5 Tips Before Booking Dream Cruises
Just Back From Genting Dream: 5 Tips Before Booking Dream Cruises
Explorer Dream Arrives For Inaugural Australia Season to Test Waters For Bigger Dream Cruises Ship
Explorer Dream Arrives For Inaugural Australia Season to Test Waters For Bigger Dream Cruises Ship
Australia Bushfires Cause Cruise Port Cancellations and Altered Itineraries
Australia Bushfires Cause Cruise Port Cancellations and Altered Itineraries
Cruise & Maritime Voyages Announces Record Number of UK Sailings for Summer 2021
Cruise & Maritime Voyages Announces Record Number of UK Sailings for Summer 2021
P&O Australia to Debut Company's First Pride Cruise
P&O Australia to Debut Company's First Pride Cruise
P&O Cruises Reveals Godmother for New Cruise Ship Iona; Gary Barlow to Perform at Virtual Christening
P&O Cruises Reveals Godmother for New Cruise Ship Iona; Gary Barlow to Perform at Virtual Christening
Australia Petition for Cruise Restart Garners 40,000 Signatures
Australia Petition for Cruise Restart Garners 40,000 Signatures
More Cruise Lines Pause 2021-2022 Itineraries Around Australia
More Cruise Lines Pause 2021-2022 Itineraries Around Australia
P&O Cruises Australia, Princess Extend Pause in Cruise Operations For Further Three Months
P&O Cruises Australia, Princess Extend Pause in Cruise Operations For Further Three Months
It's Official: Australian Government Lifts Two-Year Cruise Ban, Lines Confirm New 2022 Programs
It's Official: Australian Government Lifts Two-Year Cruise Ban, Lines Confirm New 2022 Programs
P&O Cruises Australia Celebrates its Return to the Seas with Pride Cruise
P&O Cruises Australia Pride Cruise

P&O Cruises Australia Celebrates its Return to the Seas with Pride Cruise

P&O Cruises Australia Celebrates its Return to the Seas with Pride Cruise
P&O Cruises Australia Pride Cruise

March 31, 2022

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(9:30 p.m. AEST) -- P&O Cruises Australia is celebrating its return to service with its first "Pride Cruise" -- a celebratory weekend at sea for members of the LGBTQIA+ community, their friends, family and supporters.

Setting sail on 4 November 2022, the three-night P&O Pride Cruise on Pacific Adventure cruise ship will be headlined by comedy star Hans the German, amongst other prominent members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The fun will continue with a Pride Cruise departing Melbourne on 9 December, followed by three dedicated sailings in 2023.

P&O Cruises Australia's Partnership Manager Chris Rich said the cruise line was excited to return to service and offer guests its first dedicated Pride sailing.

"Guests on the Pride cruise will be able to celebrate the themes of love, compassion, respect and understanding through lectures, educational and spiritual events, same sex marriages and renewal of vows,” Rich said.

"The cruise will welcome everyone who is a member or supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community -- as well as the unique blend of love and laughter that makes the LGBTQIA+ spectrum so special."

Hans the German Joins P&O Cruises Pride Cruise

Joining P&O Cruises in the new sailing will be a raft of community organisations that support the LGBTQIA+ community through health, well-being and social initiatives. Onboard will be Bobby Goldsmith Foundation, Harbour City Bears and Queer Screen, which will showcase its first Queer Screen @ Sea Film Festival.

The home-grown cruise line has also partnered with some of the best names in the Australian entertainment business to develop the three-night cruise, including talented artists and entertainers who are champions of equality.

Headlining the fun with plenty of feathers, sequins and flamboyance, will be international superstar, accordionist and Berlin boy-wonder Hans the German, the award-winning comedy cabaret star who found fame on America's Got Talent.

Hans will be supported by a stellar line up of LGBTQIA+ artists and comedians, with the cruise featuring specialty theme nights and sub-group get-togethers that will make the weekend on the high seas the hottest destination in the cruise calendar.

Leading diversity trailblazers will join the cruise including Simon Dunn -- the first openly gay male to represent any country in the sport of bobsled and a former Sydney Convicts gay and inclusive rugby union club player, who is now an ambassador for the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation, Australia’s longest running HIV charity.

P&O Cruises Queensland Rugby League ambassador Meg Ward and ex-Rabbitohs rugby star Ian Roberts, , will be part of the amazing onboard line-up.

Pacific Adventure will depart Sydney on the inaugural Pride Cruise on the afternoon of Friday November 4, 2022, and will return on the morning of Monday November 7, 2022.

P&O Cruises Australia will restart operations at the end of May, along with a raft of other lines, following the lifting of the Australia cruise ban.

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$799 - 7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony -- Up to $1,400 to Spend & Free Drinks
3
$219 - 3-Nt. Bahamas Balcony – Free Drinks, Free Wi-Fi & Kids Sail Free
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.