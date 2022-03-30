  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals
You may also like
Dismiss
Royal Caribbean Cancels Next Three Oasis of the Seas Cruises After Crane Fall, Ship Heads to Cadiz For Repairs
Royal Caribbean Cancels Next Three Oasis of the Seas Cruises After Crane Fall, Ship Heads to Cadiz For Repairs
Cruisers Affected By Cuba Cancellations Weigh In on Compensation, Best Options
Cruisers Affected By Cuba Cancellations Weigh In on Compensation, Best Options
Update: Norwegian Star Cruise Ship Itinerary Changes Continue Into 2020
Update: Norwegian Star Cruise Ship Itinerary Changes Continue Into 2020
Norwegian Delays First Post-Refurb Norwegian Spirit Cruise
Norwegian Delays First Post-Refurb Norwegian Spirit Cruise
Cruise Lines Modify Cancellation Policies For Better Flexibility
Cruise Lines Modify Cancellation Policies For Better Flexibility
Cruise Lines Roll Out Deals, Specials for Future Voyages
Cruise Lines Roll Out Deals, Specials for Future Voyages
Carnival Cruise Line Extends Suspension Of Operations Through July 31
Carnival Cruise Line Extends Suspension Of Operations Through July 31
Norwegian Cruise Line Refund Policies, Explained
Norwegian Cruise Line Refund Policies, Explained
Carnival Cruise Line Confirms Restart Dates for Ships Set for Drydock
Carnival Cruise Line Confirms Restart Dates for Ships Set for Drydock
Several Cruise Lines Cancel Sailings as Omicron COVID-19 Surge Continues
Several Cruise Lines Cancel Sailings as Omicron COVID-19 Surge Continues
NCL Cancels Another Norwegian Escape Cruise Following Grounding
Norwegian Escape Exterior (Photo: NCL)

NCL Cancels Another Norwegian Escape Cruise Following Grounding

NCL Cancels Another Norwegian Escape Cruise Following Grounding
Norwegian Escape Exterior (Photo: NCL)

March 30, 2022

Fran Golden
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(12:30 p.m. EDT) -- Norwegian Cruise Line has cancelled a third sailing of Norwegian Escape following the ship's grounding in the Dominican Republic, with passengers onboard, on March 14.

The 4,226-passenger Norwegian Escape ship ran aground off Puerto Plata, during a March 12 sailing from Port Canaveral.

Norwegian Escape cruise ship was refloated with the assistance of tugboats, the sailing cut short and passengers flown home. NCL officials initially said the ship had only "minor damage."

Norwegian Cruise Line subsequently canceled two Escape sailings that had been slated to embark from Port Canaveral in March.

NCL Admits "Repairs Will Take Longer Than Expected"

Guests booked on the April 2 sailing this week received a letter from Norwegian Cruise Line explaining repairs to Norwegian Escape "will take longer than originally expected," and that their cruise was also cancelled.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may cause, as we understand now more than ever the desire to travel and reconnect with the places and people, we've missed most,” the cruise line said in the letter.

Passengers on the April 2 sailing were offered the option of sailing on another Norwegian ship, embarking the same weekend from either Miami, Tampa or New Orleans, plus a Future Cruise Credit for 100 percent of the fare they paid for the Norwegian Escape cruise. Or, they could choose a full refund plus a 50 percent Future Cruise Credit.

Norwegian Escape is still scheduled to sail from Port Canaveral on April 9 and 16, before a scheduled repositioning cruise from New York to Rome (Civitavecchia), on April 25.

Cruise Critic Members Doubtful That Next Sailings Will Take Place

However, Cruise Critic members were doubtful the next sailings would happen:

Hart65 wrote on the Cruise Critic Message Boards: "We are due to sail on the April 16th sailing but I’m not hopeful at all.  The only other 7 day sailing from any of the 3 Florida ports for the same week is on the NCL Joy so our options would be very limited."

Norwegian Escape is currently docked in Port Canaveral. Cruise Critic has reached out to Norwegian Cruise Line for further details.

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$799 - 7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony -- Up to $1,400 to Spend & Free Drinks
3
$899 - 7-Nt Carib Balcony: $200 OBC, $100 gift card, free drinks, 70% off 2nd+more
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.