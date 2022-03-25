  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals
You may also like
Dismiss
Overnights in Turkey, South America Circumnavigations and More: These New Cruise Itineraries Will Make You Swoon
Overnights in Turkey, South America Circumnavigations and More: These New Cruise Itineraries Will Make You Swoon
Carnival Magic Will Offer European Cruises in Spring 2021
Carnival Magic Will Offer European Cruises in Spring 2021
Cruise & Maritime Voyages Announces Record Number of UK Sailings for Summer 2021
Cruise & Maritime Voyages Announces Record Number of UK Sailings for Summer 2021
Majestic Princess to Cruise from Los Angeles in 2021-2022
Majestic Princess to Cruise from Los Angeles in 2021-2022
Ship Spotting Update: Cruising for a Restart
Ship Spotting Update: Cruising for a Restart
Princess Announces Fall Restart with Eight Cruise Ships in U.S.
Princess Announces Fall Restart with Eight Cruise Ships in U.S.
Carnival Cruise Line Restarts Operations from Port of Baltimore
Carnival Cruise Line Restarts Operations from Port of Baltimore
Cruise News Roundup: Celebrity Plans Mexican Rivera Return; Azamara Unveils New Itineraries; Disney Sails New Orleans Cruises in 2023
Cruise News Roundup: Celebrity Plans Mexican Rivera Return; Azamara Unveils New Itineraries; Disney Sails New Orleans Cruises in 2023
Zuiderdam, Norwegian Pearl, Enchantment of the Seas Cruise Ships Return to Service in Time for Holidays
Zuiderdam, Norwegian Pearl, Enchantment of the Seas Cruise Ships Return to Service in Time for Holidays
Princess Cruises Announces Deployment Changes, New Cruises from Galveston and San Diego
Princess Cruises Announces Deployment Changes, New Cruises from Galveston and San Diego
Voyager of the Seas Redeployed to Baltic, Heads Stateside for First Time in 10 Years
Voyager of the Seas

Voyager of the Seas Redeployed to Baltic, Heads Stateside for First Time in 10 Years

Voyager of the Seas Redeployed to Baltic, Heads Stateside for First Time in 10 Years
Voyager of the Seas

March 25, 2022

Aaron Saunders
News and Features Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(12:18 p.m. EDT) -- Royal Caribbean announced Friday it will redeploy Voyager of the Seas from Asia, sending it first to operate a series of Baltic cruises in the summer before heading to the United States for the first time in a decade.

The 1999-built Voyager of the Seas will initially sail seven- to 11-night cruises from Copenhagen and Stockholm to the Baltics, excluding Russia. It will be the first time Voyager of the Seas has cruised the region.

Closer to home, Voyager of the Seas will return to the United States for the first time in 10 years, crossing the Atlantic in September to offer Canada and New England sailings from Boston and winter Caribbean cruises from San Juan that will extend into 2023.

Voyager of the Seas transitioned to Asia in 2012, becoming the largest cruise ship deployed in the region at that time. The ship has sailed Asia-Pacific ever since.

Royal Caribbean's decision to move Voyager of the Seas back stateside follows a number of lines that have repositioned ships back to European and North American waters. In recent months, Carnival Cruise Line transitioned Carnival Spirit and Carnival Splendor -- both previously assigned to the Australian market -- back to the North American West Coast.

Norwegian Cruise Line has done likewise, with the 1998-built Norwegian Spirit showing up on the West Coast this summer for the first time since 2005. The ship has been deployed in Asia and Europe for several years.

For cruisers, it represents a great opportunity to sail aboard a ship that has previously been homeported in another region of the world for many years.

Voyager of the Seas' new Baltic, transatlantic, Canada and New England, and Caribbean sailings are now available for booking.

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$219 - 3-Nt. Bahamas Balcony – Free Drinks, Free Wi-Fi & Kids Sail Free
3
$362 - 3-Nt Bahamas Balcony w/ Up to $1,500 to Spend, 30% off All Fares & More
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.