  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals
You may also like
Dismiss
New Carnival Cruise Ship to Feature Themed 'Zones'; Other Design Details Revealed
New Carnival Cruise Ship to Feature Themed 'Zones'; Other Design Details Revealed
Carnival Reveals Innovative Cabin Design for New Mardi Gras Cruise Ship
Carnival Reveals Innovative Cabin Design for New Mardi Gras Cruise Ship
Carnival's Mardi Gras Cruise Ship to Debut Family Feud Show, New Suite Category and Enclave
Carnival's Mardi Gras Cruise Ship to Debut Family Feud Show, New Suite Category and Enclave
Carnival Reveals More Food and Beverage Offerings for New Mardi Gras Cruise Ship
Carnival Reveals More Food and Beverage Offerings for New Mardi Gras Cruise Ship
Carnival's Second Excel-Class Cruise Ship to Sail From Miami in 2022
Carnival's Second Excel-Class Cruise Ship to Sail From Miami in 2022
The Most Exciting Cruise Ships Coming to North America in 2020
The Most Exciting Cruise Ships Coming to North America in 2020
Carnival Cruise Line Debuts New Grand Central Atrium Concept Onboard Mardi Gras
Carnival Cruise Line Debuts New Grand Central Atrium Concept Onboard Mardi Gras
Carnival Cruise Line Debuts Fleet-Wide New Hull Design
Carnival Cruise Line Debuts Fleet-Wide New Hull Design
Carnival Set to Launch Its Largest-Ever Cruise Ship, Mardi Gras - Rollercoaster and All
Carnival Set to Launch Its Largest-Ever Cruise Ship, Mardi Gras - Rollercoaster and All
Carnival Cruise Line Names Third Excel-Class Ship Carnival Jubilee; Ship To Be Based in Texas
Carnival Cruise Line Names Third Excel-Class Ship Carnival Jubilee; Ship To Be Based in Texas
Carnival to Debut New Miami-Themed Area Aboard Carnival Celebration
Outer deck area at 820 Biscayne aboard Carnival Celebration (Rendering: Carnival Cruise Line)

Carnival to Debut New Miami-Themed Area Aboard Carnival Celebration

Carnival to Debut New Miami-Themed Area Aboard Carnival Celebration
Outer deck area at 820 Biscayne aboard Carnival Celebration (Rendering: Carnival Cruise Line)

March 23, 2022

Jeri Clausing
Cruise Critic contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(2:15 p.m. EDT) -- To celebrate the culture of the city it has called home for five decades, Carnival Cruise Line announced Wednesday it has created a special Miami-themed zone aboard its forthcoming Carnival Celebration.

Called 820 Biscayne after the address of Carnival’s original headquarters, the new area aboard Carnival Celebration will be located on Deck 8, in the same location as La Piazza on sister ship Mardi Gras.

820 Biscayne will feature a similar layout and venues, but with influences and design elements that reflect what Carnival describes as "the urban-meets-laid back" vibes of Miami.

"Miami has been our home for 50 years, and in bringing a brand new ship to its port, we wanted to show some extra love to the city that helped us become who we are today," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "Carnival Celebration will celebrate all things Carnival, intertwining where we have been with where we are going, and we can’t think about where we started without thinking about Miami and all of the fun that it represents."

Food and beverage offerings in the zone will include Bar 820, a half inside, half outside retro-inspired bar with grab-and-go Cuban and specialty coffees as well as Miami-inspired tropical frozen drinks and creative martinis; Deco Deli, an Art Deco-themed sandwich shop featuring Deli classics alongside Cuban favorites; and Miami slice, a 24-hour pizza spot with a contemporary and vibrant décor reminiscent of the late-night eateries on Miami’s bustling Ocean Drive.

The zone will also feature Miami-themed artwork and fun photo opportunities, such as posing with flamingos on skateboards

Bar 820 aboard Carnival Celebration (Rendering: Carnival Cruise Line)

"We wanted to continue to give our guests the delicious and fun offerings they know and love from Mardi Gras but with new identities that pay tribute to the rich culture of Miami, a city that is so special to all of us," said Ben Clement, senior vice president of new builds, refurbishment and product innovation. "Miami is a one-of-a-kind city with many different sides to it, so we tried to capture all of that in 820 Biscayne – from the tropical feel and original Art Deco designs that can still be found on Miami Beach today to the modern city look of Brickell – and of course, with a huge emphasis on the delicious flavors throughout."

Guests will still find favorites like Rudi’s Seagrill, which was introduced on Mardi Gras, and Cucina del Capitano, which will be redesigned with a new look and feel that reflects the sleek and airy restaurants often found in Miami, the company said.

Carnival noted additional details and zones on Carnival Celebration will be revealed in the months leading up to the ship’s inaugural sailing from Miami on November 21, 2022.

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$219 - 3-Nt. Bahamas Balcony – Free Drinks, Free Wi-Fi & Kids Sail Free
3
$362 - 3-Nt Bahamas Balcony w/ Up to $1,500 to Spend, 30% off All Fares & More
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.