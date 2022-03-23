  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals
You may also like
Dismiss
Just Back From a "Strictly Come Dancing" Cruise on P&O Cruises' Britannia: 7 Things Fans Should Know
Just Back From a "Strictly Come Dancing" Cruise on P&O Cruises' Britannia: 7 Things Fans Should Know
Just Back From Grandeur of the Seas: Why This Cruise Ship Is 'Home' To Many
Just Back From Grandeur of the Seas: Why This Cruise Ship Is 'Home' To Many
Movie Madness: Ben Mankiewicz Says What to Expect on 2019 TCM Cruise
Movie Madness: Ben Mankiewicz Says What to Expect on 2019 TCM Cruise
Sun, Sea Princess to Leave Princess Cruises Fleet
Sun, Sea Princess to Leave Princess Cruises Fleet
Pacific Princess Cruise Ship to Leave Fleet
Pacific Princess Cruise Ship to Leave Fleet
Princess Cruises Introduces Sports Betting at Sea
Princess Cruises Introduces Sports Betting at Sea
Princess Cruises' Grand Princess Becomes First Cruise Ship to Resume Sailing From Los Angeles
Princess Cruises' Grand Princess Becomes First Cruise Ship to Resume Sailing From Los Angeles
Princess Sets Love Boat Theme Cruise; Early 2022 Sailing Pays Tribute to Gavin MacLeod
Princess Sets Love Boat Theme Cruise; Early 2022 Sailing Pays Tribute to Gavin MacLeod
Enchanted Princess Cruise Ship Christened in Original Video Ceremony
Enchanted Princess Cruise Ship Christened in Original Video Ceremony
Royal Caribbean Takes Delivery of World's Biggest Cruise Ship Wonder of the Seas
Royal Caribbean Takes Delivery of World's Biggest Cruise Ship Wonder of the Seas
New Reality TV Series Inspired By The Love Boat Sets Sail This Year
MS Pacific Princess Where the Classic Show Love Boat was Filmed on (Photo: Peter Knego)

New Reality TV Series Inspired By The Love Boat Sets Sail This Year

New Reality TV Series Inspired By The Love Boat Sets Sail This Year
MS Pacific Princess Where the Classic Show Love Boat was Filmed on (Photo: Peter Knego)

March 23, 2022

Jeri Clausing
Cruise Critic contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(1:09 p.m. EDT) -- A new twist on "The Love Boat" is coming to reality TV this year.

CBS and Australia’s Network 10 announced they have ordered localized versions of "The Real Love Boat," a dating competition inspired by the popular ‘70s series The Love Boat that introduced the glamour of cruising to mainstream America, set aboard Princess Cruises' Pacific Princess of 1975.

"The Real Love Boat" will bring singles together to cruise the Mediterranean on an unnamed cruise ship. Destination dates, challenges and surprise singles will test the couples’ compatibility and chemistry.

And like in the original series, crew members, including the captain and cruise director, will play key roles in the matchmaking and navigation of what are expected to be sometimes turbulent romantic waters.

"Audiences really connected with the fun and escapism of ‘The Love Boat,’" said Mitch Graham, senior vice president of alternative programming for CBS. "The iconic series embodied the many possibilities of people making new, meaningful connections. Reimagining it as a dating show with competition, adventure and romance makes ‘The Real Love Boat’ an ideal fit for our schedule and our viewers."

According to the networks, the participating couples will spend almost a month at sea, with only one making it to the final port. The winners will get an as-yet undisclosed cash prize, plus what the press release described as a once-in-a-lifetime trip from Princess Cruises.

Filming begins this summer, and completed episodes are expected to air later this year.

"’The Love Boat’ has been synonymous with the Princess brand for more than 45 years since the world was introduced to glamour and elegance of the Princess experience,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

Borrowing from the show’s iconic theme song, he added, “We look forward to millions coming aboard our iconic ships as we are expecting you on ‘The Real Love Boat.’"

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$219 - 3-Nt. Bahamas Balcony – Free Drinks, Free Wi-Fi & Kids Sail Free
3
$362 - 3-Nt Bahamas Balcony w/ Up to $1,500 to Spend, 30% off All Fares & More
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.