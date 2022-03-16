  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
UnCruise Becomes the First Cruise Line to Drop Pre-Cruise Testing Requirements
Safari Voyager

UnCruise Becomes the First Cruise Line to Drop Pre-Cruise Testing Requirements

UnCruise Becomes the First Cruise Line to Drop Pre-Cruise Testing Requirements
Safari Voyager

March 16, 2022

Katherine Alex Beaven
Associate Editor
(11:24 a.m. ET) -- Small-ship expedition cruise line UnCruise Adventures announced yesterday that it will no longer require passengers to take pre-cruise COVID-19 tests before sailing, effective from March 25, 2022. The American-owned company also stated that their ships will encourage guests to wear masks while on board but will no longer require them. 

Cruise Critic was given notice of the line's updated COVID-19 policies via email last night. UnCruise stated decreased COVID-19 transmission rates across the U.S. and the dissolving mask mandates around the country as an impetus for the new update to their pre-cruise testing and masking policies.  

"Safety is still of the utmost importance, and due to the close environs of a small ship cruising experience, we will continue to require all crew and guests to be fully vaccinated, including booster shots," the email said. The email went on to note that "should future evolution of the disease cause governmental and CDC requirements to increase again, UnCruise would follow suit." 

UnCruise is now the first cruise line to do away with pre-cruise testing, though several lines have already loosened their mask rules

Could UnCruise's decision to nix their pre-cruise testing be a sign of things to come? Possibly -- but there's an important distinction that should be made here. 

UnCruise operates intimate adventure cruises in popular outdoors destinations such as Alaska, Mexico, the U.S. Pacific Northwest, Hawaii and Galapagos, to name a few, on vessels that usually measure less than 200 feet long and carry less than  80 passengers. This means that UnCruise is not eligible for the CDC's Voluntary COVID-19 Program, which applies to cruise ships with a passenger capacity over 250. This means that UnCruise can set and follow its own COVID-19 guidelines and practices, including rules around testing, masking, isolation, and more.

While it's too early to say, it's unlikely the CDC will abolish its pre-cruise testing requirements that are a part of the program's guidelines, though, in the past month, the agency has lowered its Travel Health Notice rating for cruise ships down to a Level 2: Moderate (levels of COVID-19) from a Level 4: Very high (levels of COVID-19), the highest possible notice level.

How was this article?

