Princess Cruises Announces Deployment Changes, New Cruises from Galveston and San Diego

(12:10 p.m. EDT) -- Princess Cruises today revealed it will return to Galveston beginning in December 2022, along with San Diego starting in September 2022, as part of a series of deployment changes being made to sailings through April 2023.

Following a six-year break from Galveston, Princess Cruises will offer a range of four- to 10-night sailings onboard Ruby Princess from December 2022 to April 2023 from the Texas homeport. Sailings will include the Western Caribbean and Panama Canal, including two 15-night, ocean-to-ocean transits between Galveston and San Francisco.

Formerly based in Japan for several years, Diamond Princess will join the fleet’s West Coast-based ships, sailing out of San Diego beginning this September through February 2023. Voyages will range from four- to 15-nights to the Mexican Riviera, California coast, and Hawaii. The ship will also sail a 20-day cruise to Central America, roundtrip from San Diego in November 2022.

After cruising to Alaska this summer, Royal Princess will join Ruby Princess in San Francisco -- before the latter moves to Galveston in December -- offering roundtrip cruises to Hawaii, Mexico, and California coastals starting in September.

These deployment changes have canceled previously published cruises through April 2023 on Diamond Princess and Royal Princess to Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific, as well as two Ruby Princess Panama Canal sailings.

Princess Cruises to Resume Australia Sailings, Enchanted Princess Deployed to the U.K.

Following the news that the Australian Federal Government is to drop the country’s two-year cruising ban from April 17, 2022, Princess Cruises also confirmed today that Coral Princess will begin sailing from Brisbane, Australia, beginning this June.

“Deploying (Ruby Princess, Diamond Princess and Coral Princess) to service over the next two months will mark the return of the entire Princess fleet, once our highly anticipated return to Australia is approved by local authorities," Princess Cruises president John Padgett said.

"Returning a ship to San Diego gives more options for our west coast guests and Galveston makes a Princess cruise easily accessible to millions of Texans."

The line also revealed today that Enchanted Princess will now sail from Southampton, England for the summer 2022 season, offering 13 cruises from four to 14 nights from May 4, instead of its original Scandinavia and Baltic Sea program from Copenhagen, as a result of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.