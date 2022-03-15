Princess Cruises to Base Enchanted Princess in Southampton for Summer 2022

(2:07 p.m. GMT) -- Princess Cruises has announced its newest cruise ship, Enchanted Princess, will sail from Southampton this summer, offering 13 cruises ranging from four to 14 nights from May 4.

The announcement follows the cancellation of what would have been the ship’s inaugural season sailing in Scandinavia and the Baltic Sea from Copenhagen.

Princess Cruises is among the growing number of cruise lines to either cancel calls to Russia or remove Baltic Sea voyages this summer, due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The 3,660-passenger Enchanted Princess is currently sailing its inaugural Caribbean season, before repositioning to Europe in April. The fifth Royal Class ship will now join Sky Princess, Emerald Princess and Island Princess in Southampton. The Royal Class is famous for its grand atriums, cantilevered skywalks and aft pools.

Princess Cruises U.K. and Europe Vice President Tony Roberts said: "Following on from the popularity of having two Royal Class ships based in Southampton last year, we are delighted to have two of our newest ships in the U.K. this summer.

"Bringing Enchanted Princess to Southampton is testament to the U.K. cruise market, as it shows that people are eager to sail with us and have memorable holidays at an incredible value."

Enchanted Princess joined Princess Cruises’ fleet in November 2021. The ship boasts the line's MedallionClass technology, luxurious Sky Suites, 25 bars and restaurants and four swimming pools.