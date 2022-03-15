  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals
You may also like
Dismiss
Are Cruise Lines Waiting for a COVID-19 Vaccine Before Resuming Service?
Are Cruise Lines Waiting for a COVID-19 Vaccine Before Resuming Service?
CDC Issues Next Phase of Technical Guidance; Still No Test Cruises
CDC Issues Next Phase of Technical Guidance; Still No Test Cruises
CDC Releases Further Guidance For Industry Test Cruises
CDC Releases Further Guidance For Industry Test Cruises
CDC Lowers Travel Warning on Cruises, Says Cruising Safe for Vaccinated Travelers
CDC Lowers Travel Warning on Cruises, Says Cruising Safe for Vaccinated Travelers
CDC Warns of Risk To Certain Vaccinated Cruise Ship Passengers
CDC Warns of Risk To Certain Vaccinated Cruise Ship Passengers
CDC Replaces Expiring Conditional Sailing Order with New Voluntary COVID-19 Cruise Program
CDC Replaces Expiring Conditional Sailing Order with New Voluntary COVID-19 Cruise Program
CDC Releases Voluntary COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships Requirements, 20 Cruise Ships Have Already Opted-In
CDC Releases Voluntary COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships Requirements, 20 Cruise Ships Have Already Opted-In
'Unmerited and Unnecessary': Cruise Industry Reacts to CDC's New Voluntary Guidance
'Unmerited and Unnecessary': Cruise Industry Reacts to CDC's New Voluntary Guidance
CDC Reduces Threat Level of Cruising, Acknowledging Declining COVID Rates
CDC Reduces Threat Level of Cruising, Acknowledging Declining COVID Rates
Nearly All Cruise Lines Opt Into CDC Voluntary COVID-19 Program after Agency Softens Guidelines Around Isolation, Quarantine and Vaccine Status
Nearly All Cruise Lines Opt Into CDC Voluntary COVID-19 Program after Agency Softens Guidelines Around Isolation, Quarantine and Vaccine Status
CDC Lowers Travel Health Notice for Cruises Once Again, Now at Level 2
Carnival Radiance (Photo/Peter Knego)

CDC Lowers Travel Health Notice for Cruises Once Again, Now at Level 2

CDC Lowers Travel Health Notice for Cruises Once Again, Now at Level 2
Carnival Radiance (Photo/Peter Knego)

March 15, 2022

Katherine Alex Beaven
Associate Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(6:06 a.m. ET) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have lowered their COVID-19 Travel Health Notice (THN) for cruise ships, putting cruise ships a Level 2: Moderate. This is the second time in one month that the agency has lowered the THN for cruise ships.

Travel Health Notice levels from the CDC range between Level 4: Very high and Level 1: Low. Unlike the U.S. Department of State Travel Warnings which categorizes risk of travel, the CDC's THN levels categorize overall levels of COVID-19. 

According to the CDC website, the "THN for cruise ship travel represents the status of the COVID-19 pandemic" at this time. The website also states that the THN levels for cruise ships are determined by relevant COVID-19 data reported from public health authorities along with COVID-19 reports from cruise ships. 

Cruise ships under the CDC's Voluntary COVID-19 Program are required to submit daily reports of confirmed COVID-19 cases and COVID-19-like illness onboard.

The CDC also notes that Travel Health Notices are subject to change at any given time, including from the date passengers book a cruise to their actual sailing date.

The previous Level 3: High THN for cruise ships, which was dropped down from the agency's highest notice level exactly one month ago on February 15, 2022 due to declining COVID-19 cases, had also advised all travelers to be fully vaccinated before cruising. The higher Level 3 notice also suggested that any non-vaccinated travelers avoid cruise ships, and all travelers at risk for severe illness from COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, should avoid cruises. 

The CDC's new and current Level 2: Moderate THN comes with the recommendation cruisers are up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations before cruising. Individuals at "increased risk for severe illness" who are not up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines are advised to continue to avoid cruise ships at this time.

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$299 - 5 Night Alaska Cruise | All Inclusive w/Free Drinks & More!
3
$994 - 7-Nt. Alaska Balcony – Up to $1,200 to Spend & Free Drinks
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.