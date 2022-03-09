Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Funds a Lorry to Send Aid to Ukraine

(1.30 p.m. GMT) -- Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Fred. Olsen Travel and Fred. Olsen Ltd. have jointly funded a lorry to send aid donated by team members to support Ukrainian refugees.

Between them, the team filled 61 boxes to help those in need, containing women's, men's and children's clothing; medication for adults and children, toiletries, nappies, blankets, batteries and power packs, thermal flasks and more than 70 soft toys.

The donations were collected from Fred. Olsen House, by Ruslan Postupalenko, who is providing lorries to transport the goods from his Felixstowe-based company RPER Ltd.

Ruslan, aged 23 and who was born in Ukraine, is working alongside fellow Suffolk firms A2B-Online Ltd, who have donated trailers to carry the donations, and OLMAR Ltd whose drivers are donating their time to transport the goods safely.

The three Fred. Olsen companies will be jointly funding the cost of the fuel for one of Ruslan's lorries to travel to Ukraine.

Peter Deer, Managing Director of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said:

"We have all been saddened to see events unfold in recent weeks, and so many of our team have been wondering how they could help.

"As one of three Fred. Olsen businesses based in Suffolk, it was clear that we all wanted to support a cause within our community here, and we were very pleased to be put in touch with Ruslan so we could lend our support to his efforts.

"To see our teams come together to provide such an incredible amount in donations makes me, and our other leaders across the businesses, incredibly proud to be a part of such an amazing team."

Ruslan Postupalenko, founder of RPER Ltd, said on receiving the donations:

"I cannot thank everyone enough for their compassion, generosity and kindness. I’ve not seen anything like this, ever.

"When I first started organising the appeal I thought it would only be one trailer, however, due to the overwhelming support we are now taking four.

"Every single person who is volunteering or supporting is doing it for a country that is 2,000 kilometres away, but everyone truly cares.

"I cannot thank Fred. Olsen Ltd, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Fred. Olsen Travel enough, and all others who have donated their time, items and given financial support, this will go a long way in getting aid to those in need in Ukraine."