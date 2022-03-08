NCL Reveals More Dining, Design Details on New Cruise Ships Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva

(9 a.m. EDT) -- NCL has revealed more new restaurants and dining experiences on its two new ships, Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, including the line's first three-story atrium.

In a shipyard visit to Venice, where both ships are being built side-by-side at the Fincantieri shipyard, NCL revealed an overhaul of the traditional cruise ship main dining room concept, as well as introducing new venues including a Mediterranean seafood specialty restaurant, Palomar; a new hibachi restaurant, Hasuki; and sushi venue, Nama.

NCL is also debuting the first sustainably focused cocktail bar, The Metropolitan Bar, and a contemporary cocktail lounge, The Belvedere, on Norwegian Prima, which launches in August.

"Our latest food and beverage offerings take our Norwegian Prima food and beverage experience to another level," Norwegian Cruise Line President and CEO Harry Sommer said as he joined journalists and travel agents on the tour. "One that travels well beyond the guest expectation to provide elevated gastronomical experiences featuring sophisticated design, masterful mixology and cuisine that delivers full-throttle flavor."

The line has already revealed a new food hall concept, Indulge, as well as other firsts, including the biggest racetrack at sea and NCL's biggest Haven all-suite complex.

Norwegian Prima Deck Plans Show New Main Dining Room Concept on Norwegian Prima, Norwegian Viva

NCL was the first cruise line to shake up the main dining room concept, giving passengers a choice of places to eat.

On Norwegian Prima (and Norwegian Viva, which launches in June 2023), NCL takes things a step further with two main dining rooms -- Hudson's and The Commodore Room, a more upscale option.

Hudson's will be situated at the aft of the ship, with 270-degree views overlooking the wake.

The new concept is that the menus will be fixed -- typically on cruise ships, the menu changes daily, with a few fixed items -- and extensive. It will feature dishes from all over the world, including two that the line showed off to shipyard tour guests March 7 in Venice: shrimp arancini and Greek bruschetta.

Other options might include Spanish paella and Italian mussels prepared in a white wine sauce and vegetarian options such as mushroom risotto and cauliflower piccata.

Both venues will also feature a build-your-own-pasta section where guests can request a tailormade Italian classic pasta dish by selecting their choice of pasta, sauce, and topping, providing more than 24 meal combinations. The menu will also include a "Specialties" section where cruise goers can select a dish from one of the ship's specialty dining eateries. The revamped menu will debut on Norwegian Prima and will roll out to the rest of NCL's 17-ship fleet through 2023.

NCL Reveals New Specialty Dining Options Onboard Norwegian Prima And Norwegian Viva

Mediterranean seafood specialty restaurant Palomar, will feature high-end Mediterranean cuisine including langoustine and patates tiganites, hand cut potatoes with rosemary and olive oil.

Hasuki is NCL's new "elevated" take on the traditional "hibachi-style" Japanese restaurant and will include an intimate space with minimalist decor, handcrafted pottery and Japanese artwork.

NCL's new contemporary sushi house Nama will offer guests high-end sushi dishes in a venue set among a whimsical Japanese backdrop inspired by the restaurant's menu items, including a marble sushi bar reflective of the marbling in the high-quality sashimi and subtle orange ambient lightening representing the color of masago (fish roe).

The line has previously revealed details of its new buffet or food market concept, Indulge, but gave visiting journalists a taste of what to expect including crab tostada, or jumbo lump crab; and cocktel mixto, of black tiger shrimp, scallop, white fish and spicy sauce.

NCL Will Debut Two New Cocktail Bars on Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva

The Metropolitan Bar will launch under the line's Sail and Sustain program featuring responsibly crafted zero-waste cocktails prepared with surplus ingredients as well as offer a fully sustainable spirits menu and more than 20 biodynamic wines using organic farming methods such as employing compost as fertilizer and avoiding most pesticides.

NCL has once again partnered with James Beard Award-nominee and Bar-Lab founder, Gabe Orta to pair quality cocktails with sustainably focused practices.

Other new bar and lounge options on Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva include The Belvedere Bar, a contemporary cocktail lounge featuring crafted cocktails with a modern, fresh take on classic drinks.

NCL Dining Favorites Return on Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva

But it's not all new onboard the new ships, several of the line's most popular dining venues will return, including NCL's signature steakhouse, Cagney's Steakhouse, French specialty restaurant, Le Bistro and Food Republic, the Asian-fusion specialty venue.

Cagney's will have a refreshed design featuring new decor celebrating the 20th-century modernist architecture of Chicago.

Capturing the French flair of the Palace of Mirrors in Versailles, the redesigned Le Bistro French specialty restaurant will showcase sophisticated decor with three floor-to-ceiling chandeliers, coffered ceilings and plaster moldings.

Food Republic will have a new look and a larger restaurant space and better views of the outdoors.

Onda by Scarpetta, Los Lobos, The Local Bar & Grill, Vibe Beach Club, Waves Pool Bar, and the Prima Speedway Bar, all make a return on Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva. Both ships will feature a total variety of 35 dining and lounge options.

NCL Introduces the Line's First Three-Story Atrium Onboard Norwegian Prima

The final big reveal of the three-day event was the Penrose Atrium, the line's first three-story Atrium.

Designed by Miami-based Studio Dado, the glass-walled Penrose Atrium will span decks six, seven and eight will be one of the focal points on Norwegian Prima and Viva. The grand space will vaunt futuristic architecture including a large-scale chandelier custom built by the renowned Czech lighting design firm Lasvit. The installation was inspired by constellations and features moving light fixtures weighing more than 7,300 pounds (3,311 kgs).

Lining the Penrose Atrium will be a three-deck-high light feature that will convey the feeling of the sun rising on the horizon and surround a three-level wall art piece that will resemble a topographic map.

Retail spaces and high-end luxury shops will also be located throughout the Penrose Atrium's three levels, including Starbucks Coffee. Penrose will also be home to the decanter- inspired Whiskey Bar offering guests a curated selection of drinks and the Prima Casino and The Penrose Bar featuring video poker machines.