A Cash Tip Which is Common on Cruises (Photo: elwynn/Shutterstock)

Norwegian Cruise Line Raises Onboard Gratuities

March 07, 2022

Fran Golden
Contributor
(4:42 p.m. - ET) -- Norwegian Cruise Line is increasing suggested service charges for crew beginning April 1, 2022, adding 50 cents per day, per person. Passengers staying in an inside, outside or balcony cabin will see a suggested bump from $15.50 to $16 effective next month.

Those staying in The Haven and Suites suggested onboard gratuities will be $20 per person, per day -- up $1.50 from the previous suggested daily tip amount of $18.50. For those staying in Club Balcony Suites, the suggest gratuity remains unchanged at $18.

The last time the line increased service charges was April 2020, one month after the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"At Norwegian Cruise Line, we are committed to delivering exceptional guest experiences at every step of the cruise journey, and with the dedication of our shipboard team, we are able to turn your vacation dreams into reality," the cruise line said in a statement notifying guests and travel partners of the changes.

"As such, we make it easy for guests to show their appreciation for these vacation heroes with discretionary daily services charges, which provide gratuities to key onboard team members, including room stewards, restaurant servers and behind-the-scenes support staff."

Norwegian Cruise Line guests with existing cruise reservations who have already pre-paid their service charges at the current rate are not affected.

Guests with reservations made on or before March 31, 2022, will have the option of pre-paying their service charges at the current suggested rate prior to their sail date.

Passengers who don’t opt for prepayment of tips will find them automatically added to their shipboard account.

