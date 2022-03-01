Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Delays Debut of First Ship, Evrima, to August

  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
March 01, 2022

Jeri Clausing
Cruise Critic contributor
(11:07 a.m. EST) -- The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has again pushed back the inaugural sailing of its first ship, Evrima, citing COVID-19-related supply chain and labor challenges.

The 298-passenger Evrima is now set to sail August 6,2022 from Athens (Piraeus), rather than on May 6 from Lisbon. It is the sixth delay for the line, which was originally scheduled to debut in January 2020.

Shipyard delays, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic, have delayed the debut of the line's flagship vessel.

"Like many in manufacturing, we have experienced significant impact from COVID-19 variants as it relates to labor and supply chain disruptions, and we have had to reevaluate the timing of our first voyage," Douglas Prothero, CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, said in a statement Tuesday.

"We continue to make significant progress on Evrima and look forward to welcoming guests onboard this summer. We thank our guests for their support as we continue to navigate an evolving global landscape."

The company said guests impacted by the change can reschedule their voyage to an available itinerary in 2022, 2023 or 2024, or contact the company to discuss reimbursement options.

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection hasn't been idle in the past few months, however. The company signed a letter of intent to purchase boutique sailing operator Sea Cloud Cruises in February, and announced in November that Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection would officially become a part of Marriott's Bonvoy program, allowing members to redeem points for sailings aboard Evrima.

