Cruise Lines Alter Russia Itineraries, Cancel Ports Due to Ukraine Conflict

(6:21 a.m. EST) -- The war in Ukrain has prompted a number of cruise lines to cancel itineraries that include stops in Russia.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, which includes NCL, Oceania and Regent; Viking; Atlas Ocean Voyages; and U.K. line Saga Cruises have canceled stops in Russian ports, including St Petersburg.

The announcements come just a day after Russia invaded Ukraine.

"It is disappointing because St. Petersburg is one of the crown jewels of the Scandinavia itineraries," NCLH CEO Frank del Rio said in a post-earnings call February 24. "But certainly, there are alternatives."

Norwegian Getaway will be based in Copenhagen, offering Baltic cruises from May.

NCLH Brands Cancel All Russia Port Calls

"We are currently working to confirm replacement ports and will advise all impacted guests and travel advisors as soon as possible," a company spokesperson said.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises will remove all its planned stops in Russia, which include the Solovetsky Islands, Arkhangelsk, Murmansk and St. Petersburg, as well as Odessa, Ukraine.

Oceania Cruises confirmed it would also remove Russian and Ukrainian ports from its 2022 itineraries.

Viking River Cruises Confirms Itinerary Changes

Viking River Cruises has canceled all 2022 departures from Kyiv and Bucharest, Romania.

"We are currently evaluating itineraries that call in Russia in 2022, which will require modifications," according to a Viking statement. "When necessary changes are made, Viking Customer Relations will notify all impacted guests and their travel advisers."

Atlas Ocean Voyages Will Skip St Petersburg This Summer

Atlas Ocean Voyages will skip St. Petersburg for alternative ports in Finland and Estonia this summer.

"With unrest in Eastern Europe, we have adjusted our voyages," President Alberto Aliberti said in a statement. "Guests will enjoy these unique and rarely visited destinations and immersive shore excursions to take in the rich cultures and breathtaking vistas of the Baltic."

The adjusted itineraries are: The Hamburg-to-Kiel itinerary, departing August 26, 2022, and Kiel-roundtrip itineraries, departing September 7, World Navigator will drop St. Petersburg, Russia and now call at Kotka and Mariehamn, Finland.

Other Cruise Lines With Russia Port Calls Continue to Monitor the Situation

Cruise Critic contacted other cruise lines which have ships scheduled to call in at Russia ports this summer and we received the following statements:

Carnival Corporation: The company, which includes Seabourn, Holland America Line and Princess, is "monitoring" the situation. Princess Cruises has the first big ship in to St Petersburg on April 29, Enchanted Princess: "In light of the current situation evolving in Ukraine, we continue to monitor this situation very closely and will amend itineraries as necessary as the safety and wellbeing of guests and crew is of the highest priority."

Saga Cruises: The U.K.-based line canceled the Black Sea cruise port of Odessa on a forthcoming cruise onboard Spirit of Adventure: "We are now looking at the impact of the latest developments on our Baltic cruises later this year which were due to call in at St Peterburg," a spokesperson said.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and if necessary make further alterations to our itineraries whilst still ensuring the best experience for our guests."

Celebrity Cruises: Celebrity Silhouette is due into St. Petersburg on May 20: "The safety and security of our guests and crew is our top priority. We do not have any Celebrity ships sailing in Europe at this time, but we are constantly monitoring the situation in Ukraine with our Global Security Team."

Royal Caribbean: Voyager of the Seas is due May 5 in at St. Petersburg: "The safety of our guests and crew are always our top priority. We know this is a tough situation, and we are monitoring it carefully."

MSC Cruises has two ships due to call in at St. Petersburg this spring -- MSC Preziosa (May 7) and MSC Grandiosa (May 18): "We are monitoring this concerning situation closely and will always take appropriate decisions to protect our guests. The health and safety of our guests and crew is our number one priority and our vessels are floating assets, which can quickly be rerouted to other popular destinations at short notice if the security situation requires it.”

Cruise Critic Members Discuss the Conflict on the Message Boards

There are a number of threads on the Cruise Critic Message Boards discussing the ongoing situation, including on Celebrity Cruises, HAL and NCL.

There is also a general discussion about the wellbeing of crewmembers, many who hail from Ukraine and Russia.