Royal Caribbean Unveils New Entertainment Line Up on World's Biggest Ship, Wonder of the Seas
February 23, 2022

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
(10:58 a.m. EST) -- Royal Caribbean has revealed entertainment offerings onboard its newest ship -- which also happens to be the biggest cruise ship in the world.

The line revealed four new production shows for the 5,734-passenger Wonder of the Seas, which made its U.S. debut Monday in Port Everglades ahead of its inaugural cruise March 4.

The four shows run across the ship's four high-tech stages -- air, ice, stage and water -- and also features the first all-female cast in the Aqua Theater, the ship's aft-mounted outdoor entertainment venue.

The shows are:

inTENse -- The AquaTheater's first all-female cast dials up the energy and intensity in the one-of-a-kind, open-air amphitheater with the deepest pool at sea. The cast performs terrifying high dives from as high as 55 feet, slacklining feats, tumbling, aerial acrobatics and more, punctuated by lighting and sound.

365: The Seasons on Ice -- In the Studio B ice rink, passengers experience a unique take on Earth's changing seasons as told through the movement of champion ice skaters. Performers' every move will be accompanied by innovative projection mapping, colorful lighting and images, and sound, which transform the venue from one season to the next.

The Effectors II: Crash 'n' Burn -- Debuting later this year in the Royal Theater, Royal Caribbean's own superheroes -- The Effectors: Captain Viz, Lume, Pixel and Reverb -- return in an exhilarating, high-tech battle with their archnemesis Crash and his new sidekick Burn. The heroes will use their superpowers, based on artistic talents, performance skills and the unlimited power of creativity, to save the planet and edge out their rivals once and for all.

Voices: An Intimate Performance on a Grand Scale -- The modern world of virtual communication fuses with the evocative power of live performances in an all-new style of musical production.

The latest reveals come on top of other brand-new enhancements, including an eighth new themed "neighbourhood" known as The Suite Neighbourhood, which houses the ship's top-of-the-line suites, along with an exclusive sun deck, plunge pool, bar, restaurant and private lounge.

Other new features include The Vue seaside bar that cantilevers out over the port side of the vessel's pool deck; a new southern-themed bar and restaurant The Mason Jar; and the new Wonder Playscape outdoor interactive play area.

Wonder of the Seas will sail weeklong Caribbean cruises from Port Everglades before crossing the Atlantic to start week-long Mediterranean cruises from Barcelona and Rome (Civitavecchia) beginning in May 2022.

And we're onboard! Join us March 4 for live coverage from onboard the largest cruise ship in the world as it sails an Eastern Caribbean itinerary to Labadee, San Juan, Nassau, and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

